New York Times dubs Trudeau a 'celebrity statesman'

CALGARY — One of the world's most prestigious newspapers is calling Justin Trudeau a "celebrity statesman," suggesting the former prime minister has pursued celebrity fame after quitting political life.The piece published by the New York Times claims Trudeau has taken a quite different approach to what comes after political life — and gone straight for fame.They call this rebrand that culminated in Trudeau's new persona "celebrity statesman," implying a celebrity-like fame mixed with what the Cambridge dictionary defines as a "politician, especially one who is respected for making good judgments," which many critical of Trudeau may not completely agree with.They claim this has been done by association, through his relationship with pop star Katy Perry, "his position as a pop star’s supporting partner, complete with a corresponding wardrobe update, that has garnered the most attention," the piece asserts..Inspiring him to broadcast his relationship on social media and to be covered by outlets such as TMZ, as the pair publicize their relationship for the world to see as well as the paparazzi, being photographed "on vacay mode in south of France.”And just like wildfire, Trudeau spread, captured on Perry's social media, including a Coachella pic with the infamous ramen noodles and a backwards-worn cap, dressed like a "middle-aged Hollywood hipster," for her 195.8 million Instagram followers.Not to mention the countless events they have been photographed together attending, like at the Tribeca Film Festival back in June..The article claims these are just some examples of why Trudeau has launched himself into a quasi-like fame, thanks to his new girlfriend.Though the article argues Trudeau is very attuned to attention-seeking culture, "On his official Instagram feed, there were as many posts featuring pictures of him jogging or photo-bombing other people’s selfies as there were of him behind a desk."Through this, the article says, Trudeau maintains "parasocial relationships" that keep people interested in him, good or bad.