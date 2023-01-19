In a surprise move, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced she will resign from office on February 7.
"I am entering now my sixth year in office, and for each of those years, I have given my absolute all," a teary-eyed Ardern announced Wednesday.
"I believe leading a country is the most privileged job anyone could ever have, but also one of the most challenging. You cannot and should not do it unless you have a full tank, plus a bit in reserves for those unexpected challenges," Ardern said.
The prime minister said during the summer, she had hoped to find a way to prepare for another two years as the country's leader. "But I have not been able to do this," she said.
Ardern said her term as prime minister had been the most fulfilling five and-a-half years of her life, but had also been wrought with challenges. Ardern cited an outbreak of cattle disease, the 2019 White Island volcanic eruption, the 2019 Christchurch mosque shooting, and the COVID-19 pandemic as the biggest challenges the country faced during her term.
"But I'm not leaving because it was hard. Had that been the case, I probably would have departed two months into the job," she said. "I am leaving because with such a privileged role comes responsibility. The responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead, and also when you are not."
Ardern also highlighted her government's achievements, which included improving the pay conditions of workers, turning around child poverty statistics, making large increases to welfare and housing stock, creating a new holiday to celebrate the Māori New Year, and setting ambitious climate change targets.
Following her resignation as prime minister, Ardern will remain an MP for Mount Elbert until April.
"Beyond that I have no plans and no next steps extents. All I know is that whatever I do, I will try and find ways to keep working for New Zealand. And then I'm looking forward to spending time with my family," she said.
She also announced New Zealand's next general elections would be held Oct. 14.
Ardern was lauded around the world for her country's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as New Zealand managed to keep the virus out of the country for months. But her government faced sharp criticism at home for its COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates.
In February 2022, a protest against vaccine mandates and COVID restrictions was held in front of New Zealand's parliament. Protestors occupied the parliamentary grounds with vehicles and tents for several weeks before being pushed out by police.
Ardern was heavily criticized for an Oct. 22, 2021 interview, where she claimed her intention was to split New Zealand citizens into a two-tiered society. After a reporter from the Herald asked about splitting society in the the vaccinated and unvaccinated, Arden said, "that is what it is."
"People who have been vaccinated will want to know that they're around other vaccinated people they want to know that they're in a safe environment," she said. "So it gives people confidence."
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(3) comments
Seems old horse-face was given the option to either a) go out to pasture, or b) get made into glue. Guess the jab stats are too big to hide now. Wonder what that means for PM drag queen sockboy?
Truly one of the most horrific humans of this modern age.
Human?
