Newfoundland and Labrador university hiring only 'equity group' professors

Memorial University (MU) in St. John's Newfoundland and Labrador (NL), is looking for new tenured professors — only if you fall under their equity umbrella.In April, five professor positions were posted for completely different departments, with one common prospect: be a part of "one or more employment equity groups, including, women; 2SLGBTQIA+ people; Indigenous peoples; racialized persons; and persons with disabilities as per approval granted by the Human Rights Commission pursuant to Section 8 of the Human Rights Act (EDI-AR)."This requirement applies to the position of a community health and substance use researcher, with a five-year term, $100,000 salary, and a $20,000 research stipend.As well as other positions with the same offered salary, a Computational Biochemistry researcher, an AI-driven navigation researcher, and an Indigenous knowledge researcher..Another even more lucrative position — a Genomic Mapper of the NL Population — offers those in an equity group $200,000 for seven years.Under UM's employment equity, they indicate they have a commitment to creating a "diverse workforce," which honors the MUN-MUNFA Collective Agreement.This agreement between MU and Memorial University of Newfoundland Faculty Association (MUNFA) promises the university will "promote EDI-AR in the hiring and the employment status of the equity-deserving groups."Memorial University also says it partners with a non-profit, the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion (CCDI), which promotes DEI through training programs, consulting, and events.