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Newfoundland and Labrador university hiring only 'equity group' professors

Memorial University is hiring five professors for completely different requirements with one requirement in common — they must be a part of the university's defined equity groups.
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Memorial University
EDI
Canadian university
Newfoundland and Labrador university
Memorial University hiring practices
Memorial University equity group professors
dei hiring
Canadian university hiring dei

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