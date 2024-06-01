News

Newfoundland man arrested for drunk driving twice in one night

Newfoundland man arrested for drunk driving twice in one night
Newfoundland man arrested for drunk driving twice in one nightCBC
Loading content, please wait...
Drunk Driving
Newfoundland
Impaired Driving
Royal Newfoundland Constabulary
Criminal Harassment
St John’s
blood-alcohol limit
license suspension

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news