Newfoundland man arrested for drunk driving twice in one night

Must have been quite the hangover.A 23-year-old man was arrested twice within the span of three hours for drunk driving in St John’s, NFLD this week. Local police confirmed the man faces a list of charges after his antics Monday night. At about 1 a.m. NT police received reports of a suspected impaired driver in a parking lot near Kelsey Dr., near the city centre. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) confirmed the suspect was found in his vehicle with open alcohol and was over the legal drinking limit, per the CBC. The blood-alcohol limit in Newfoundland is .08 and warrants an immediate licence suspension. This includes any driver refusing to provide a breath sample, according to the province's website. Police arrested him for impaired driving, suspended his licence, ticketed him for the open alcohol and impounded his vehicle. Then at around 4 a.m., the RNC was notified of a disturbance at a residence in the city’s west end. Officers who arrived on the scene then saw it was the same man they had arrested three hours earlier. RNC said the man had driven to the house in a different vehicle. He was arrested again with another charge of impaired driving, and this time for criminal harassment. He was also ticketed for breaching his license suspension. The man was kept in custody overnight.