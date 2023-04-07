After Bud Light introduced its newest spokesperson, Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender woman, celebrating her 365 days of girlhood, Nike said she would also become its spokesperson.
“Nike on Wednesday became the latest big-name company to face pushback from social media users for partnering with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney,” reports the New York Post. “Mulvaney unveiled her paid partnership with Nike in several posts to Instagram, where she wore some of the company’s activewear, including pants and a sports bra.”
“Alert the media, I’m entering my workout era,” Mulvaney wrote in a caption for her two million followers to see.
Meet NIKE WOMEN’S Newest Ambassador…a biological man. Dylan Mulvaney is now being paid 💰by Nike Women to promote sports bras- even though he’s a man! Another day, another company slapping all women in the face by mocking them and paying a man to take their place! #nike… pic.twitter.com/XK33HJYo63
Ironically, state-affiliated media CBC reports Twitter labelled National Public Radio (NPR) as “U.S. state-affiliated media” on its main account, a move the head of the media company called “unacceptable.”
Elon Musk said the definition of state-affiliated media in Twitter’s guidelines as “outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution.”
“Seems accurate,” Musk tweeted in a reply to NPR.
Now, atop every NPR tweet the “state-affiliated media” tag will be displayed.
Forbes said it's a label “that's typically been reserved for foreign media outlets that represent the official views of the government, like Russia's RT and China's Xinhua.”
Asking for comment, Twitter's press office responded to CBC with an automated poop emoji.
Custom cake order comes back half-baked
When putting through a custom order on anything, it’s a good idea to give as much detail as you can to avoid any confusion.
It is even better if you have a picture or sketch to show what you want, which is what one Costco customer did recently, with questionable results. The New York Post reports “A Reddit user posted via r/mildlyInfuriating how the supermarket giant got their order completely wrong despite them being very clear about what they wanted.”
The customer filled out Costco’s custom order sheet and added a drawing of how they want the cake to look.
“No writing/no designs,” is scribbled alongside the picture.
“Only request red frosting on perimeter for top/bottom.”
To ensure nothing was lost in translation, the customer added a big cross and the word “none” in the cake design section of the order form.
Apparently, the cake decorator took the information quite literally, with a white slab with an image of the diagram in the center of the cake.
The post generated a lot of chatter on the thread, with most taking the side of the decorator, claiming they followed the brief rather well!
“The good news is they did read both pages of instructions,” one person wrote.
“Honestly, I’m pretty impressed by how close the drawing is to the figure you drew,” another shared.
And this week’s Joe Biden feature
President Biden was in Rolling Fork, Miss. after the town was hit by a devastating EF4 tornado. According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, the storm killed at least 25 people in the region.
The tornado began near Rolling Fork then moved 30 miles northeast through Silver City, with radar analysis showing the tornado could toss debris more than 20,000 feet in the air and was on the ground for 80 miles.
At a podium, Biden said, “We're not just here for today, I'm determined that we're going to leave nothing behind. We're going to get it done for you,” Biden said during the speech. “I'm making sure you got a place to sleep, food to eat, helping you rebuild your lives in Rolling Stone.”
