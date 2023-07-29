Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
A national press ombudsman made a ruling that allows reporters to hide any conflicts of interest they have with analysts which they quote in their stories.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, this decision was made after a case involving Anja Karadeglija, a National Post reporter and journalism instructor, who quoted a source from Twitter.
“Generally speaking, journalists are free to choose the sources they deem credible,” said Cara Sabatini, spokesperson for the National News Media Council.
Sabatini said there were insufficient grounds “to support a complaint about a breach of journalistic standards.”
The ruling was made in response to a complaint from Blacklock's about a story written by Karadeglija on June 14. The story was titled Sued For Sharing Your Password? and it was supposed to be about a three-day Federal Court hearing.
The hearing was about Blacklock's lawsuit against Parks Canada for sharing passwords without paying or getting permission, which goes against the Copyright Act.
Blacklock's submitted that Karadeglija wrote about the legal proceeding without actually going to court, reading the necessary documents, or interviewing any of the lawyers involved.
They said that her only source of information was someone she connected with on Twitter, Howard Knopf.
Knopf was only mentioned as a “retired copyright lawyer” in the story. He told the National Post that the case “may put a big chill on the internet.”
The newspaper did not tell readers that Knopf had a solicitor-client relationship with lawyers from Parks Canada.
In 2017, the department of Justice censored 172 pages of correspondence with Knopf, claiming it was “solicitor-client privilege.”
Knopf is not only a blogger but also someone who often criticized Blacklock's as a “copyright troll.” He even posted a picture of what looked like a pile of poop. In just a year and a half, Knopf's blog mentioned Blacklock's copyright protection a total of 91 times.
Blacklock’s submitted the National Post article deceived readers by presenting Knopf as a dispassionate expert when he had a solicitor-client relationship with one side in a court proceeding. The National Post refused to disclose Knopf’s conflict.
“We are comfortable that he is in no material conflict of interest,” said Kevin Libin, executive editor with Postmedia Network Inc. Knopf had “no conflict of interest that warranted disclosure,” he said.
Reporter Karadeglija did not make any comments. She teaches part-time at Carleton University School of Journalism, where she teaches the “fundamentals of reporting.”
Karadeglija is the director of the Ottawa branch of the Canadian Association of Journalists.
The Association’s Principles for Ethical Journalism guide states “We disclose conflicts of interest.”
A companion document Ethics Guidelines states reporters must “make every effort to verify the identities and backgrounds of our sources” and “seek documentation to support the reliability of those sources.”
Standards will only apply to those who not represent the government line. I'm not sure it will get any better under a Poilievre government looking at the previous Conservative election practices and policies. I think he will be 1000% better than Trudeau, but he will not be the savior of Western Canada.
And this is why we trust Blacklock's and not Postmedia.
what a JOKE.....
This is wrong. The national press ombudsman has made a bad decision. I hope there is a judicial review possible. A conflict of interest, by definition, indicates the danger of loss of impartiality. That reporters are to be impartial must also be demonstrated to the public (which occurs when such conflicts are disclosed). Where reporters may hide conflicts, how is the public to rely on their impartiality? (Not speaking of CBC and the like, who we know have been bought. But speaking of the many good reporters out there that do a good job reporting stories.)
Exactly!
[thumbup]
