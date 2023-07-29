Postmedia building

 

 Courtesy Michael Wilson/CBC

A national press ombudsman made a ruling that allows reporters to hide any conflicts of interest they have with analysts which they quote in their stories. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, this decision was made after a case involving Anja Karadeglija, a National Post reporter and journalism instructor, who quoted a source from Twitter.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(6) comments

northrungrader
northrungrader

Standards will only apply to those who not represent the government line. I'm not sure it will get any better under a Poilievre government looking at the previous Conservative election practices and policies. I think he will be 1000% better than Trudeau, but he will not be the savior of Western Canada.

Report Add Reply
paradoxi67
paradoxi67

And this is why we trust Blacklock's and not Postmedia.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

what a JOKE.....

Report Add Reply
Mila
Mila

This is wrong. The national press ombudsman has made a bad decision. I hope there is a judicial review possible. A conflict of interest, by definition, indicates the danger of loss of impartiality. That reporters are to be impartial must also be demonstrated to the public (which occurs when such conflicts are disclosed). Where reporters may hide conflicts, how is the public to rely on their impartiality? (Not speaking of CBC and the like, who we know have been bought. But speaking of the many good reporters out there that do a good job reporting stories.)

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

Exactly!

Report Add Reply
paradoxi67
paradoxi67

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.