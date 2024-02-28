Newsweek publishes letter from Coutts 4 'Canadian Political Prisoner'

A major US news outlet has published a letter from Coutts protester Tony Olienick describing himself as a "Canadian political prisoner.""It's been two years since Canada's Freedom Convoy protests. I have spent them in a Canadian jail. My name is Tony Olienick and I am a political prisoner," begins the letter published in Newsweek Wednesday.Olienick is one of the Coutts 4, charged with conspiracy to commit murder to RCMP officers, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief, in connection with the blockade near the village of Coutts, in February 2022. All were denied bail and spent nearly two years in prison.Christopher Lysak and Jerry Morin were convicted of firearms-related offences February 6. Olienick and Chris Carbert remain behind bars.Chris Carbert and Anthony Olienick, were charged with conspiracy to commit murder to RCMP officers, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischiefThe Claresholm, AB native said he grew a gravel quarrying and trucking business into an operation that employed two dozen people at times. He said he has sold multiple pieces of heavy equipment, trucks and trailers to fund his legal defence."During the COVID-19 pandemic, I started to see the world I knew and loved crumble. The mandates under Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, and the provincial premiers were destroying businesses, rupturing families and harming the mental health of everyone I encountered," Olienick said."As the mandates and crushing restrictions against society wore on, I saw the truckers' Freedom Convoy birthed from the ashes of the remnants of Canada. Like so many others, I was filled with hope that someone was standing up for us."Olienick joined the Coutts border blockades which began January 29, 2022 and ended February 13. The action stopped $44 million of trade each day, but Olienick remembers the time fondly. He said kids played street hockey and bands performed to the audience in the "freedom-loving experience" full of "awesome people.""Many of our American brothers and sisters came to Sweetgrass in support of us and I met people who had travelled from as far away as Texas," he wrote."The love and affection and common humanity we shared in Coutts was one of the greatest experiences of my life."Olienick was arrested on the evening of February 13, 2022, and a large cache of weapons seized.As he awaits trial, Olienick said he found strength in God and the supporters who came out in pre-trial hearings.