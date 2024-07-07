Nexus permit fees to increase by 140%

The Liberals have announced without prior notice that Nexus permit fees will more than double, resulting in a $23 million annual cost for frequent cross-border travelers. Blacklock's Reporter says the new rates will take effect on October 1."There were no consultations," stated the Department of Public Safety in a legal notice. "Consultations would not change the need."The fee increase raises the cost of a Nexus permit in Canada to US$120 (or CDN$152) from the current US$50 (or CDN$62), according to a Regulatory Impact Analysis Statement. "Reported Canadian values will fluctuate over time based on the exchange rate," noted the department. For the first time, the program will also charge fees for minors whose parents or guardians are not already enrolled.Nexus fees, which cover five-year permits, are billed at American dollar rates since revenues are split with U.S. Customs. The Nexus program allows frequent travelers to apply for pre-clearance background checks, facilitating faster border crossings."Costs of processing a Nexus application have increased in the 20 years since the program’s inception," stated the Analysis. "Revenues have not kept pace. In 2015, a Canada Border Services Agency internal financial review determined Nexus costs outweighed revenue derived from the application fee. A fee increase is necessary to address persistent annual program losses."The public safety department did not specify the program’s current deficit but acknowledged, "Nexus applications have grown significantly."A 2016 internal audit by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) found the program remained popular. "Nexus passages and memberships have increased year over year since the inception of the program," said the report Evaluation Of The Trusted Traveler Programs."Overall, the Nexus program has contributed to increasing the identification and pre-approval of low-risk travelers to facilitate their border processing and addressed a traveler demand for expedited processing," wrote auditors. However, the report did not quantify the actual time saved on border crossings by Nexus permit holders.In 2004, the Nexus program had 77,724 members. "Nexus applications have grown significantly," reiterated the public safety department. "As of February, there were nearly 1.8 million Nexus members, 78% of whom were Canadian citizens. The program has evolved greatly since its inception, and Canada and the U.S. have made significant investments in physical infrastructure and program administration.""Recent program financial reviews conducted by the CBSA and United States Customs have identified a growing gap between program revenues and costs for the Nexus program," said the Analysis Statement. "This deficit compromises both organizations’ ability to adequately fund operations or invest in processing capacity supporting the Nexus program."