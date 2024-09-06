NFL opens season with black national anthem despite VP calling league’s DEI agenda a sham

The NFL on Thursday night kicked off the season not with the Star Spangled Banner, but with Lift Every Voice and Sing, known as the “black national anthem.” The US national anthem, sung by Grammy-winning R&B artist Coco Jones, was played after the song honouring black folks, before the match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens. Lift Every Voice was performed by award-winning gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard. It was written in 1900 and widely sung as a Christian hymn — but since the death of George Floyd in 2020, has become a “national anthem” for black people because the lyrics describe the Exodus where Moses led the people of Israel out of slavery in Egypt and into the promised land, according to Next Impulse Sports. The song has been sung ahead of games since 2020, but it is not common for the song to be played ahead of the US national anthem. The virtue signal comes the same week NFL team the Washington Commanders (formerly the Redskins) VP of content, on what he thought was a date but was actually a meeting with an undercover journalist, let it leak that the league’s DEI agenda was a “performance” to help executives meet their “bottom line.” .Rael Enteen unwittingly told O’Keefe Media Group NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is a “50 million dollar puppet” and the real puppet master is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who Enteen thinks “hates gay people and black people.”The NFL’s DEI agenda is “not done out of a goodness-of-the-heart morality, it’s done because George Floyd changed the game,” said Enteen. “The social justice efforts are performance for the sake of public perception and not because they actually want to push progress.”“I think it’s to make as much money as possible. I think the NFL cares about the bottom line, like any corporation, above all else. They can faux-prioritize DEI for the sake of good publicity.”The Commanders fired Enteen upon the release of the video. In a statement the team wrote that his “language” counters the team’s “values.”.This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.