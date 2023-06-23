Pride jersey

Wearing Pride jerseys in NHL pre-game warm-ups, as well as any special jerseys of any kind, will no longer be allowed, according to NHL commissioner, Gary Bettman.

Bettman made the announcement in a Thursday interview with Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, saying the decision was made following a NHL Board of Governors meeting and is a clear response to multiple players refusing to wear their teams’ Pride jerseys last season, reports Daily Hive.

CN
CN

The only thing that hockey players should be focusing on is hockey. Just let them play hockey for the love of the game. Bring it back to that. This is a good start but the league has lost sight of it for a long time.

