NHL pushes back against federal regulation of sports betting ads

The NHL is opposing new federal legislation that would impose national regulations on sports betting advertisements, arguing that current provincial oversight and industry cooperation are sufficient. Blacklock's Reporter says in a petition to the Senate's transport and communications committee, the league expressed concerns about Bill S-269, which proposes a national framework for sports betting advertising, including a ban on celebrity and athlete endorsements."We question the need for national legislation in light of the healthy cooperation among industry stakeholders promoting consumer protection that already exists," the NHL stated, stressing the value of self-regulation and ongoing provincial oversight. "Our rules are constantly refined," the petition noted.Bill S-269, currently awaiting its Third Reading in the Senate, would mandate the federal government to develop a unified approach to regulating sports betting ads. The NHL argues that such a framework would complicate existing provincial regulations, potentially hindering the ability of regional authorities to exercise effective oversight."If the bill were to pass, the resulting sports book advertising regulations would overlay all other provincial sports book regulations," the league warned. "The potential result would be to limit a provincial regulator’s ability to provide comprehensive and direct oversight."The NHL also pointed out the diverse views on sports betting across Canada's regions, arguing that a single national policy could overlook these differences: "A nationwide approach would treat Canadian residents from across the country identically. ‘One size fits all’ regulation of sports book advertising may leave the interest of some or even all Canadians behind."Since 2018, the NHL has partnered with several major betting companies, including U.K. bookmaker William Hill Plc, MGM Resorts International of Las Vegas, and FanDuel Group of New York. The league also holds shares in Australian bookmaker PointsBet Holdings Ltd. and supported Parliament’s 2021 repeal of the century-old ban on single-event sports betting in Canada."We’re simply adapting to the evolving legal landscape," Keith Wachtel, the NHL's chief business officer, said in 2021 during Commons justice committee hearings. "The marketplace is changing dramatically."The proposed legislation, however, has its supporters. Sen. Marty Deacon (Ont.), who sponsored Bill S-269, expressed concerns about the rise of sports betting ads and their potential harm. "It is foolish to gamble with the health and well-being of Canadians when we already know what the outcome will be," Deacon said. "I had hoped that by legalizing single-game betting, we’d see efforts to address its harms as well. That has not happened."Deacon, who voted to repeal the 1892 ban on single-event sports betting, now worries that the surge in promotions could lead to a "generation of problem gamblers." "Do I regret my vote?" she asked. "I still do not, not yet anyway. We can still correct our course."