Whether they’re coming or going, migrants crossing the US/Canada border are stretching resources on both sides.
Western Standard reported about migrants being bused from New York City to the illegal Roxham Road crossing and entering Canada and now Mexican migrants are reportedly crossing from Quebec into the US.
Migrants entering Canada have been housed in hotels in Montreal, but last week Quebec Immigration Minister Christine Fréchette said there’s no longer room at the inn and the province redirected most of the recent immigrants to Ontario and other jurisdictions.
"We are starting to see results," she said. "We're very happy with that, we hope it will continue over time and that this will be the new approach to border management."
On Tuesday, Fréchette said only eight of the roughly 380 asylum seekers who passed through Roxham Road last weekend remained in Quebec.
The rest were sent to Ontario where the federal government reserved hotel rooms, she said. "This is something that helps in Quebec."
Thousands have been sent, voluntarily, to Niagara Falls, where the mayor is calling for a plan and resources from the federal government.
Jim Diodati told CTV News Toronto the number of migrants increased to around 3,000 since the summer, being put up in motel and hotel rooms paid for by the federal government.
“It started out as 87 rooms and now we’re shooting for numbers like 2,000 and more rooms, so that puts a significant strain on our systems,” Diodati told CTV. “We know how many rooms they need today. We don’t know how many rooms they need tomorrow. We don’t know where this is going to end.”
Diodati said Niagara Falls is still recovering from COVID-19 and having hotel room stock available is important, adding in all the city has 16,000 hotel rooms. He said most are staying in the downtown tourist hub of the city, says CTV.
“May 24 is when we begin our tourist season and it just continues to escalate from there, so we need to have a plan moving forward,” he said.
Meanwhile, the US border patrol is asking agents to work up north after an 846% increase of illegal migrants crossing into the Swanton Sector in Vermont from Canada since October, The New York Post reported Tuesday.
The Swanton Sector also covers parts of upstate New York and New Hampshire.
In a memo obtained by Fox News, Swanton's chief patrol agent, Robert Garcia, said a large amount of help is required to control the "strain caused by the surge" of migrants with no legal documents and that a "quick turnaround" of agents from the already overwhelmed southern border is needed to volunteer up north for at least a month.”
The memo also said "due to the increased numbers, stations are task saturated with processing large groups, which has contributed" to the surge in the numbers of illegal crossings.
Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, said he believes Mexican cartels are behind the increase in crossings.
“This clearly shows the dynamics of these cartels,” Judd said on Fox News. “They know exactly what they need to do to generate profits even if that means putting people in danger by crossing through some of the harshest terrain during the winter times.”
“This has been going on for a long time, but it's coming under a microscope now because of all the deployments we’ve had to our southwest border. We have pulled so many agents off the northern border that it has allowed the cartels to go up there and generate that profit they need.”
Judd told Fox the cartels operate throughout the world, advertising their services to sneak people into the US, at a price.
“If they want to pay less then they're going to come up through Mexico. The farther (people are) away from Mexico the more they're going to pay,” he said, adding getting into Canada is relatively easy.
“When you look at the ease of coming into Canada, as long as you're not on the terrorist watchlist, anybody can fly into Canada,” he said. “They can get a visa and then work their way down to the border with the United States and then cross the border illegally.”
Judd told Fox it’s the same cartel system smuggling people and drugs across the southern border “that is perpetrating this at the northern border.”
“These are now transnational criminal organizations that don't just operate in Mexico. They operate throughout the entire world. They operate here in the United States and they're operating in Canada and that's why we're seeing this influx.”
Under the trudeau administration should not the US be put in the same category as the Truckers' Convoy? Could what the US is doing not be considered a violation, a harmful protest that puts some poor Easterners at some sort of risk?
