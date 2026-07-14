Niagara Falls residents push back against Ford government’s second ferris wheel plan

TORONTO — A controversial proposal by the Ontario government to build a second giant observation ferris wheel in historic Queen Victoria Park appears to have been effectively sidelined by overwhelming local pushback and a competing private-sector offer to expand the existing Niagara SkyWheel.The plan, part of Premier Doug Ford’s Destination Niagara strategy unveiled in late 2025, aimed to boost tourism by adding a “world-class observation wheel” overlooking the Horseshoe and American Falls on public greenspace managed by the Niagara Parks Commission.In December 2025, the Ford government launched Destination Niagara to double annual visitors to the region — currently around 13 million — through new attractions, including more casinos, a potential theme park, marina redevelopment, and the observation wheel. Niagara Parks issued a request for proposals (RFP) in mid-December for a private partner to finance, build, operate, and maintain the wheel under a long-term lease on parkland. The RFP closed June 23.Proponents framed it as enhancing the visitor experience at one of the world’s most iconic natural sites, similar to wheels in London or Las Vegas..The idea quickly sparked fierce resistance. Critics argued it would commercialize and degrade Queen Victoria Park’s green space, historic character, and ecological value.A town hall organized by Niagara Falls NDP MPP Wayne Gates drew roughly 1,200 attendees who voiced strong opposition. A petition launched by Gates quickly gathered thousands of signatures calling for the plan to be scrapped.Residents and advocates described the project as unnecessary and intrusive. “They should keep it as green space. It’s beautiful as it is,” one local told reporters. Environmental groups highlighted the area’s sensitivity along the Niagara River.Indigenous voices raised particularly sharp concerns. Tim Johnson, president of the Niagara Academy for Indigenous Relations, called the proposal “a preposterous violation” and “a real insult,” citing the deep cultural and spiritual significance of the lands to Haudenosaunee and Anishinaabek peoples. Critics noted a lack of meaningful consultation with Six Nations and other indigenous groups..Opposition also focused on process: many felt Queen’s Park and Niagara Parks pushed the project with insufficient local input, despite the park belonging to the public.In early July 2026, HOCO Entertainment — operator of the existing 17-storey Niagara SkyWheel on Clifton Hill for over 20 years — submitted a letter of intent to Niagara Parks. The company proposed expanding and modernizing its current wheel into Canada’s tallest observation wheel through private investment, without using parkland or taxpayer funds.Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati, who sits on the Niagara Parks Commission board, described the HOCO offer as a “better idea” that effectively ends the saga for a second wheel in Queen Victoria Park. “As far as I’m concerned, it’s a dead issue,” he stated.Niagara Parks CEO David Adames acknowledged the existing SkyWheel as a “proven and successful attraction” and asked the public for patience while the commission reviews the proposal and related processes..As of mid-July 2026, the second-wheel RFP process remains formally open but appears stalled. The province has indicated it will review HOCO’s upgrade plans alongside the original proposal. Gates has called for clear confirmation from the Ford government that the Queen Victoria Park project is off the table.The controversy underscores recurring debates about balancing commercial development with the preservation of public greenspace, heritage, and natural assets in iconic locations. It also raises questions about consultation processes, particularly with Indigenous communities, and the role of government-led procurements versus market-driven solutions.Whether the Ford government fully abandons the parkland proposal or integrates elements of the HOCO expansion will test its approach to local priorities amid ambitious provincial tourism goals..Geoff Knight is Ontario Legislative Reporter of the Western Standardgknight@westernstandard.newsTwitter: @GeckoJCKnight