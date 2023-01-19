Porter Airlines is celebrating opening up new routes to Canadian cities by having flights with $1 fares.
“For just $1 for your inaugural and return flight, plus airport fees and taxes, you can be on board our special flights!” said Porter in a Wednesday statement.
“Ottawa, Montreal, Halifax, Edmonton, Calgary and Vancouver are all part of the celebration!”
The statement said people on its inaugural flights receive a $150 voucher for their next flight with Porter and the chance to win a free round trip. It said the inaugural voucher and prizes will be provided at the departure gate.
The flights with remaining $1 tickets as of Thursday are Toronto Pearson International Airport to Ottawa and flights heading to Toronto from Ottawa, Montreal, Halifax, Edmonton, and Calgary. The flights leave on dates ranging from February 1 to 24.
Return flights go out from February 1 to 26. Roundtrip fares with taxes and fees range from $81.80 to $97.32.
The statement said people have to use the promo code PDE24U to book the $1 flexible fares on their inaugural flights and the $1 return flights in PorterClassic. If people want to come back on a different day within seven days of the inaugural flight, it said they can use the same promo code for a 50% discount on the return fare.
“Hurry — this offer is limited to the first 50 passengers!” said Porter.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said in July hewould approve a future proposal for Billy Bishop Airport to expand its runway, allowing jets to fly in and out of downtown Toronto.
"I will reverse Trudeau’s decision to side with them and allow jets to fly in and out of Billy Bishop airport to give people back control of their lives,” said Poilievre.
He said he would open up competition by encouraging Porter to put the airport expansion proposal back on the table. His government would advise the City of Toronto and PortsToronto it would approve a proposal to extend the runway if it is self-financed, so taxpayers would not have to pick up the costs.
With Pearson airport still in chaos, more options for downtown Toronto travellers sure would help right about now.But one of the first things Trudeau did in government was roadblock the Billy Bishop airport expansion.As PM, I'll bring people together to approve it. pic.twitter.com/uU5g2rucUl
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
