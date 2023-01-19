Porter Airlines

De Havilland Canada Dash 8 Q400 at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport

 Courtesy Wikipedia

Porter Airlines is celebrating opening up new routes to Canadian cities by having flights with $1 fares. 

“For just $1 for your inaugural and return flight, plus airport fees and taxes, you can be on board our special flights!” said Porter in a Wednesday statement. 

