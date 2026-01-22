Nicolaides takes 'vote of confidence' away from recall petition

EDMONTON — Demetios Nicolaides says he feels supported by his Calgary-Bow constituency following Wednesday's announcement that the recall petition against him had failed. "I view this result as a strong vote of confidence from the people of Calgary-Bow in the direction our government is taking and a validation of the work we are doing to build a more prosperous and resilient Alberta," wrote Nicolaides, Alberta's Minister of Education and Childcare, in a statement released Wednesday night. Elections Alberta announced on Wednesday that the petition to recall Nicolaides as Calgary-Bow MLA, started by riding resident Jenny Yeremiy, managed get 6,519, which is just 41% of the 16,006 required to trigger a recall election. .Yeremiy was issued the recall petition on Oct. 23, 2025, and had 90 days to secure a total number of signatures equal to 60% of the votes cast in the Calgary-Bow riding during Alberta's 2023 election."The recall process has now concluded, and with the petition receiving only a small fraction of the signatures required by law, the results are clear," Nicolaides wrote."While our government introduced recall legislation to enhance democratic accountability and give Albertans a greater voice, the outcome of this particular effort suggests it was ultimately a frivolous exercise that did not reflect the sentiment of the vast majority of our neighbours."She cited frustration with Nicolaides' policy decisions and an inability to respond to and represent his constituents well as significant factors behind her decision to start a recall campaign."While I am encouraged by this clear sign of support, I am also mindful that my role is to serve every constituent, including those who may have had concerns or felt unheard. I do not take your trust for granted," Nicolaides wrote."This outcome serves as a renewed mandate for me to continue advocating for our community and to remain a steadfast voice for the policies that are keeping our education system world-class, strengthening our economy, improving our healthcare services, and protecting Alberta's interests on the national stage.".Throughout the statement, Nicolaides continually expressed his gratitude and honour at the opportunity to represent Calgary-Bow as their MLA and advocate in the Alberta Legislature.He concluded the statement with an invitation and promise to his constituents."My door is always open, and I look forward to seeing you in the community and continuing our dialogue on how we can best serve the needs of our families and local businesses," Nicolaides wrote."Thank you for the privilege of serving as your Member of the Legislative Assembly. I will continue working tirelessly to earn your confidence every single day as we strive to make Calgary-Bow–and all of Alberta–the best place to live, work, and raise a family.".The recall against Nicolaides was the first petition, and its failure to gather enough signatures could threaten the remaining 23 petitions against UCP MLAs. Many Albertans saw the campaign against Nicolaides as the most likely to trigger an election.Calgary-Bow was the second-tightest riding the UCP won in the 2023 election, and the Education Minister faced ample scrutiny throughout the fall 2025 assembly session as he battled hostile contract negotiations with Alberta's teachers, leaving Nicolaides somewhat vulnerable..Wednesday's news adds to an already celebratory week for Nicolaides, as he, along with Parks and Forestry Minister Todd Loewen and others, completed their hike of Mt. Kilimanjaro on Tuesday.The hike was a campaign to help raise funds for FearIsNotLove, a charity supporting victims of domestic violence, in honour of Nicolaides' sister Melanie, who lost her life as a domestic violence victim.The campaign, named "Melanie's Ascent," raised $300,000 for the charity.