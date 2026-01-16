News

'NIGHTMARE': Smith speaks out against accused child sex trafficker's arrest for breach of bail conditions

Premier Danielle Smith criticized the release of accused child sex trafficker, Skye Atoa, and his rearrest 30 minutes later for breaching conditions.
Premeir Danielle Smith
Premeir Danielle SmithScreen grab
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Ableg
Bill C-75
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Skye Atoa
Canada bail reform

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news