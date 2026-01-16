'NIGHTMARE': Smith speaks out against accused child sex trafficker's arrest for breach of bail conditions

Premier Danielle Smith expressed deep displeasure and criticized federal bail regulations on Friday after an alleged child sex trafficker was released on Tuesday, quickly violated release conditions, and was rearrested. "What happened in Lethbridge is a nightmare," wrote Smith in a Facebook post. "Three underage girls allegedly unlawfully confined, abused, and trafficked. Then, within minutes of being released by the courts, the police caught the accused perpetrator allegedly violating his release conditions.".Skye Atoa, 50, appeared in a Lethbridge court on Monday on a number of charges dating back to December, including trafficking of a person under 18, and sexual assault of a child under 16.He was subsequently granted conditional release on Tuesday, which included remaining at a court-ordered residence and having no contact with the victims or anyone under 18.According to the Lethbridge Police Service, officers dropped Atoa off at his residence and observed him make no attempt to comply with his conditions, as he quickly walked to a local store. Police then observed Atoa in the store and saw him get "very close proximity to a young female," at which point the officers stepped in and immediately re-detained him, 30 minutes after his initial release..Alberta has adamantly opposed the federal government's moves to facilitate reform for suspects charged with, or found guilty of, crimes that pose a lower risk to society, rather than detention. This includes the introduction of Bill C-75 in 2019, which advocates for release on bail at the earliest possible opportunity. "Police officers are committed to catching violent offenders, but a flawed bail system repeatedly puts these criminals back on our streets. This isn’t justice; it’s a betrayal of victims, their families, and every law-abiding Albertan," Smith wrote in an April, 2025 post. .Alberta's premier is citing Atoa, who is facing additional charges related to an October 2025 assault, as another example of why the federal government needs to end their "catch-and-release" system."Alberta has been the leading voice in the country on bail reform. So once again the system is broken. The federal government must accelerate the bail reform bill or Alberta will once again take the position of demanding that bill C-75 be repealed," Smith wrote on Friday."On behalf of all Albertans and Canadians, we cannot tolerate alleged predators from going after our children."Following Tuesday's arrest, Atoa now faces charges of failing to comply with release order conditions. His next court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 2.