Nine candidates approved to run in BC Conservative leadership race

VANCOUVER — The BC Conservatives' leadership election organizing committee has released a list of candidates who managed to obtain the required number of signatures and pay the first round of fees.Nine made the cut.According to the LEOC, they are MLAs Bruce Banman, Harman Bhangu, and Peter Milobar, former MLA Iain Black, former MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay, political commentator Caroline Elliott, businessman Yuri Fulmer, contractor Warren Hamm, and former Save-On-Foods president Darrell Jones.Anyone hoping to become the next leader had to submit 250 nomination signatures from members across at least five regions and pay a $5,000 application fee by February 15. Two candidates, MLAs Steve Kooner and Sheldon Clare, did not meet that threshold..The aforementioned group of nine will now have to pay non-refundable fees of $10,000 "shortly after approval," $40,000 by April 1, and $60,000 by April 10. That's $110,000 in total.On top of that, there is a $20,000 "compliance deposit," which will be "used to cover fines if rules are broken" and is "only refunded if audits are clean."A $2 million cap on campaign financing has been set, and includes expenses incurred prior to official approval. Candidates will be expected to remit 20% of all campaign contributions to the party every month. Selling advertising to raise money has been banned.Voting will begin on May 9 and run until May 30. Each riding is worth 100 points, and the lowest candidate is eliminated after each round. The first to clear 50% +1 points wins.The new leader will be announced at a convention on May 30.