News

Nine charged in largest Halton human trafficking bust spanning to Alberta and BC

Survivor’s tip launches 10-month probe that seizes luxury vehicles, nearly $1 million in goods
Halton Regional Police have charged nine people in their department's biggest ever human trafficking bust
Halton Regional Police have charged nine people in their department's biggest ever human trafficking bustHalton Regional Police
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ontario
Alberta
Crime
Public Safety
Human Trafficking
Western Canada
Halton Police
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news