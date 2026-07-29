Nine charged in largest Halton human trafficking bust spanning to Alberta and BC

TORONTO — A single survivor’s decision to report her exploitation last September has dismantled what Halton Regional Police describe as the largest human trafficking operation in the service’s history, resulting in nine arrests and 85 criminal charges.Project Troubadour began in September 2025 after a woman came forward alleging she had been trafficked in the Greater Toronto Area. Investigators, working with Peel Regional Police, the Ontario Provincial Police and other GTA services, identified 12 victims aged 18 to 34 who were subjected to commercial sexual exploitation over an extended period.Police allege the accused used coercion, deception, manipulation and psychological harm to control the women. Evidence indicates the victims were moved across Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia, with other provinces possibly involved.“Human trafficking is one of the most serious and disturbing crimes we investigate,” Deputy Chief Jeff Hill said. “It exploits vulnerable individuals for profit, fuels organized crime, and leaves lasting physical and psychological harm that extends far beyond the survivors themselves.”.Supt. Dave Costantini credited the initial survivor’s mental toughness for breaking the case open. “In liberating herself, she’s liberating others,” he told reporters Tuesday. Police believe the 12 identified victims are only the tip of the iceberg and say additional victims may still come forward.On July 13, officers executed 10 Criminal Code search warrants at residences across the GTA — five in Halton, four in Peel and one in Toronto. Nine people from Burlington, Milton, Mississauga and Toronto were arrested. Seized items included a Lamborghini Urus, a Mercedes-Benz S550, a Mercedes-AMG GT, two Sea-Doos, roughly $30,000 in Canadian and U.S. cash, an estimated $450,000 in high-end jewellery, electronic devices, and quantities of cocaine, cannabis, oxycodone and psilocybin. The total value of recovered property approaches $1 million..Those charged include Omar Brooks, 40, of Burlington (alias Syph); Christian Collins, 31, of Milton (aliases Killah Da Crook, Cam); Michelle Dimarco, 33, of Burlington (aliases Coco, Ivy Love); Nicholas Bennett, 32, of Mississauga; Merlyn Brooks, 74, Malinda Brooks, 45, and Malisha Brooks, 45, all of Burlington; Johnathan Green, 40, of Toronto; and Jaidis Brooks-Reynolds, 26, of Mississauga. Charges range from trafficking in persons and procuring to assault with a weapon, uttering threats, laundering proceeds of crime and drug trafficking offences. All were held pending bail hearings in Milton.The investigation received support from Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario, FINTRAC, CBSA and community partners, with funding from the Ministry of the Solicitor General under the Provincial Human Trafficking Intelligence-led Joint Forces Strategy. Project Troubadour remains ongoing, with further charges anticipated.Anyone with information or who believes they may have been victimized is asked to contact the Halton Regional Police Human Trafficking Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 5241