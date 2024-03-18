Nine-month CPS investigation into organized crime kidnappings results in five arrests

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) has announced the culmination of a meticulous nine-month investigation into two retaliatory kidnappings orchestrated by organized crime syndicates. The operation, initiated in May 2023, involved the collaborative efforts of two specialized investigative teams within the Organized Crime & Offender Management Section.The saga unfolded on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, when a woman in her 20's fell victim to a brazen abduction outside her workplace in northeast Calgary. Simultaneously, another woman in her fifties was forcefully taken at gunpoint from her residence in southeast Calgary, marking a disturbing escalation of retaliatory violence within the city.The incidents, believed to be motivated by organized-crime conflicts, underscored the far-reaching impact of such criminal enterprises on innocent civilians.The victims were held over 30 hours in separate residences rented through Airbnb, subjected to multiple assaults before finally being released by their captors."Following the release of the victims, investigators spent a significant amount of time interviewing witnesses and victims, as well as gathering both physical and digital evidence," said Staff Sgt. Roland Stewart of the Organized Crime Response Unit.The magnitude of the investigation became apparent as more than 100 judicial authorizations were secured to propel the probe forward. This extensive endeavor encompassed the search of numerous electronic devices and properties spanning across Calgary, Edmonton, and Windsor. "Much like legitimate business networks, organized crime networks are not isolated to Calgary, and this investigation required us to liaise with our partners across the country," said Stewart.Five suspects have been apprehended and now face a barrage of charges. Raejean Charles Sydney Hudson, 23, and Enyi-Egbe Idevbo, 28, both hailing from Windsor, Ontario, stand accused of kidnapping. Meanwhile, Code Ouellette, 38, and Aireajah Taylor-Francois, 21, of Edmonton, face an array of charges including kidnapping, robbery, and sexual assault. Additionally, Ramien Joshua Naimi, 34, of Calgary, has been charged with a 36 offences.According to investigators, the kidnappings were meticulously orchestrated events involving various tiers of organized-crime entities, with some perpetrators allegedly contracted from outside Calgary. "These incidents are alleged to have been the result of drug-related organized-crime conflict, and the victims were targeted as a result of their associations to individuals involved in organized crime," said Stewart."Our efforts to address organized-crime in Calgary requires community support," said Staff Sergeant Stewart, urging individuals to come forward with any pertinent information to aid ongoing investigations.Anyone with information is urged to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.