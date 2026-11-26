CALGARY — Alberta’s books have struck gold, turning a $9.4 billion deficit that was previously projected into an $8.5 billion surplus according to the UCP government’s second-quarter fiscal update, mainly due to oil revenues.However, questions are still being asked about how the province will deal with the steep discount on its heavy crude.And what’s the best weapon to combat against the light-heavy differential according to Finance Minister Jason Nixon?Building more pipelines.“The number one thing we can do? Build a new pipeline. Access is the biggest issue on [the] differential," Nixon told reporters in Edmonton on Thursday.Alberta Budget 2026 had estimated that each US$1 widening in the light-heavy differential costs Alberta about $670 million a year, nearly as much as the $680 million for each US$1 drop in West Texas Intermediate (WTI) — the US benchmark..UPDATED: Alberta's $9.4-billion deficit forecast becomes $8.5-billion surplus as oil revenues surge."When we have high oil prices like we're seeing right now, we have to sell it $20 a barrel less, that's a lot of money that could come into Albertans' coffers," Nixon added."This is why access continues to be one of the biggest issues for the oil and gas sector in Alberta.”The fiscal update, released Thursday, has WTI prices to average $83.50 per barrel of oil (bbl) in 2026-27 — $23/bbl higher than forecasted in Budget 2026 and $10/bbl up from first quarter estimates.However, the discount between WTI and Western Canadian Select (WCS) has widened significantly in recent months, having exceeded US$20/bbl since late September as is projected to average US$17.80/bbl in 2026-27, an increase of US$3.00/bbl and US$4.80/bbl from the first quarter and budget forecasts, respectively.That is thanks in part to shipping disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz due to the Iran conflict having reduced tanker traffic and driven up freight costs and insurance, making oil exports from the US Gulf Coast to Asian markets more expensive.“This has limited shipments of Alberta’s heavy crude through the US Gulf Coast to overseas markets,” the update reads..WIECHNIK: US-backed Venezuela oil rebuild threatens Canadian crude exports.“Increased supply of Venezuelan heavy crude in the Gulf Coast has also been a drag on Alberta’s prices, although declining supplies from other sources such as Mexico have provided some offset. At the same time, refinery outages and planned maintenance in the US Midwest temporarily reduced demand for Alberta’s heavy crude, adding further downward pressure on WCS prices.”Nixon did however say “there's some nuance right now taking place because of the situation in the Middle East that's compounding that differential issue much more about tanker issues.”"One of the challenges is they've got to use small tankers coming out of the Strait and refill large tankers, which is really limiting the tanker capacity across the world,” he stated.“And because it's a global market, that's also impacting differential."Still, Nixon believes the discount will come down to capacity as both the federal and provincial governments look to get major energy infrastructure projects off the ground such as the proposed Pacific Link crude oil pipeline, which was designated a project of national interest by Ottawa’s Major Projects Office (MPO) on October 1.The pipeline would have the capacity of roughlyone million barrels a day, moving crude from Bruderheim, Alberta to a deepwater port near Delta, BC, at an estimated $35.2 billion to $43.7 billion, with commercial operation targeted for a 2032-2034 window.“Our differential issues are about capacity [for producers] to be able to get our product to market,” Nixon said..Federal Budget 2026 backs Pacific Link pipeline, oil and gas tax breaks.“This is why the West Coast Pipeline, upgrades to the pipeline to the south and other pipelines that are being worked on are absolutely critical to be able to shrink that differential. It's why it continues to be amongst the highest priorities for the government.”Even with a wider discount, the province expects a higher US benchmark price and a weaker Canadian dollar to lift the average price of Alberta heavy crude to C$91.70 a barrel in 2026-27, surpassing the previous high reached in 2022-23.Nixon now says due to budget reasons of its own, Ottawa has more incentive to push major energy projects forward.“[The federal government] is starting to see the impacts on their own budget situation as a result of things like differentials," he said.However, Ottawa's wider fast-track agenda through the MPO is now facing a test in the House of Commons as federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Thursday his party will oppose Bill C-39, the Building Canada Strong Act, which expands on the Building Canada Act powers used to list projects such as Pacific Link, after the Liberals refused to accept major changes to it.With the Conservatives' switch, every opposition party now opposes the bill.“At the end of the day, this is why we continue to push pipelines," Nixon stated."Differentials go down when we get our product to market."