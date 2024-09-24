NO BEEF FOR YOU: Privy Council polls Canadians on meatless diets for climate change

NO BEEF FOR YOU: Privy Council polls Canadians on meatless diets for climate changeBlacklock's Reporter says the survey found that only 7% of Canadians identify as vegetarian or vegan.The poll, commissioned by the Privy Council, aimed to gather data for the Department of Environment and Department of Natural Resources. "The purpose of this study is to provide high quality data on Canadians’ beliefs, attitudes, and behavior relating to climate change," the report noted, including support for climate policies.When asked about their dietary habits, 30% of respondents said they had never gone a full day without eating meat in the past two months, while 12% recalled doing so once. Similarly, 30% said they "never" made efforts to eat a more plant-based diet, with 25% reporting they did so "occasionally" and 19% "rarely."These findings align with global concerns about the environmental impact of animal agriculture. A United Nations report, Healthy Diets For A Healthier Planet, identifies red meat, dairy, and farmed shrimp as major contributors to greenhouse gas emissions due to deforestation for grazing land."We are simply echoing and supporting what the huge body of evidence is saying about emissions from animal agriculture and the need to reduce production to help meet climate targets," testified Lynn Kavanaugh of World Animal Protection before the Commons agriculture committee last year.The survey, conducted by Forum Research Inc., polled 13,700 Canadians and cost $176,699. It also measured Canadians' attitudes toward climate change, revealing that 45% felt "worried" about the issue, with 33% reporting feeling "anxious," and 24% "hopeful."Interestingly, 45% agreed that adapting to climate change impacts would be cheaper than preventing them, while 35% believed the impacts of climate change would be "overwhelmingly positive" for a cold country like Canada.The results of the survey are intended to help the federal government shape future climate policies and communication strategies..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.