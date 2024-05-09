News

No bodies found after spending $8 million searching for bodies at Kamloops Residential School

Undated group photo of Kamloops IRS students gathered for what might have been a first communion.
Undated group photo of Kamloops IRS students gathered for what might have been a first communion.Archives Deschâtelets-NDC
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Bc
Cdnpoli
Kamloops Residential School

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news