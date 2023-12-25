NO CANADA! Police officer tells demonstrator not to wave Canadian flag

Only in Canada!A counter protester waving a Canadian flag in was told by an angry Toronto police officer he wasn't allowed to wave a Canadian flag.The incident took place over the weekend during a pro-Palestinian rally."This is the last time I am going to tell you," the irritated Toronto officers told the man has he held the Maple Leafe shoulder high."I didn't do it in front of your face," says the patrotic counter protester.Another counter protester says: "This is the most mad I have ever seen a police officer and it's over a Canadian flag."."Next time I see it, it's gone," says the officer."I'm just going to take it."