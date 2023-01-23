Jail
Image courtesy of Tom Blackout on Unsplash

“No cash bail” policies are leading to rising crime rates in cities across America, according to the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM) president.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

On CBS’s “Face the Nation” political talk show on Sunday, Miami Republican Mayor and USCM President Francis Suarez said the “no cash bail” policy has created cities of “lawlessness.” It is affecting the economy and an increase in minor crimes such as petty theft, as the catch and release leads to no penalty on the alleged criminal.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.