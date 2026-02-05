'No comment': Rustad mum on jumping into BC Conservative leadership race

John Rustad is actively seeking to reclaim his position as the leader of the BC Conservatives, according to a number of sources familiar with the matter.Following days of speculation, he addressed the claims on X.."No comment," Rustad wrote in a post that needed no context.Sources originally told the Western Standard that Rustad was eyeing a bid, but did not want to jump in if it would harm the party. Since then, he has been informed by executives that he will be allowed to join the race despite being ousted by caucus and the board in December.The Western Standard reached out to Rustad for comment, but has not heard back.More to come...