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No deadline on $2B Canada Post loans raises fears taxpayers will foot the bill

Canada Post
Canada PostSource: Unsplash
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Cdnpoli
Canada Post
Department Of Public Works
Jeremy Patzer
Kelly Block
Doug Ettinger
Arianne Reza
Lorenzo Ieraci

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