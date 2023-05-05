Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government has not decided to remove a Chinese Communist agent who is accused of targeting a Conservative MP and his family just yet.

On Friday, when China responded to the allegation, Trudeau said at the Liberal convention in Ottawa that deciding to expel a diplomat from another nation is a significant decision for a government.

(2) comments

we really live in Chinada
we really live in Chinada

That's because Trudeau has made Canada become a part of China.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

We need a true canadian to run this country for us...what we have is not working

Report Add Reply

