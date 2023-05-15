Parliament Hill
Courtesy of CBC

The Ethics Commissioner's office cannot investigate any misconduct because no one is currently in the position.

Ethics

Federal Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Parliament must appoint a new person, which could take a few months.

Michael Barrett

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(6) comments

jokeco68
jokeco68

The only question I have is where do we start planting the banana trees?

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

They find them in violation of ethics, but nothing ever happens. They might as well shut it down and save money

Report Add Reply
guest399
guest399

Convenient.

Report Add Reply
CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

No surprise. Previous ethics commissioners have found numerous Liberals to be violation of ethics rules. So they took a page out of Trudeau’s personal playbook and appointed a family member/friend, but got caught. Now they’re trying to find someone, anyone, who will hold the position but turn a blind eye to Liberal standard operating protocol. Outside of Trudeau’s family/close friends, that represents a very small pool of candidates.

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

Oh no than who will charge them the 300.00 fine....such a joke

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.