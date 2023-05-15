The Ethics Commissioner's office cannot investigate any misconduct because no one is currently in the position.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Parliament must appoint a new person, which could take a few months.
The position has been empty since April 19th.
“It is more an issue of the investigations which are stalled,” Sandy Tremblay, director of corporate management, testified at the Commons Ethics committee.
“Our hands are tied until there is a new Commissioner.”
“But you’re going to continue to conduct investigations?” asked Liberal MP Greg Fergus (Hull-Aylmer, QC).
“We cannot conduct any investigations currently,” replied Tremblay.
“We lay the groundwork, we do the preparatory work, but nothing can be started without a Commissioner.”
Mario Dion, the former Commissioner, retired on February 14.
Dion’s interim successor, Martine Richard, stepped down on April 19 after facing criticism from lawmakers who pointed out that she was the sister-in-law to Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc.
The Commissioner is the only legal authority to launch a Conflict of Interest Act investigation or companion code of conduct for MPs.
“Take notes, keep receipts,” said Conservative MP Michael Barrett (Leeds-Grenville, ON).
“There are absolutely certain things that we cannot do at this time,” testified Melanie Rushworth, director of communications with the Office of the Commissioner.
“Those are things like post-employment waivers for public office holders, administrative monetary penalties and moving forth with investigations. On the other hand, what the office absolutely can do is provide dedicated, one-on-one advice.”
Rushworth said the current vacancy in the Commissioner's Office does not mean those violating ethics rules can take a break from being held accountable, as the next Commissioner may still conduct retroactive investigations.
“Any matter that is up to 10 years old can be looked at by the Commissioner and the Commissioner has five years from the time with which that information became known to that person as Commissioner to act on it,” said Rushworth.
“But for now, if I as a Member referred an issue to you, or if the experts in your office observed something viewed as a violation of the Act, there would be no investigation initiated and that essential transparency function for Canadians would not be provided at this time?” asked MP Barrett.
“A future Commissioner has up to five years after the information brought forward to them to be able to do that,” replied Director Rushworth.
From 2015 to Feb. 14, the Commissioner's Office identified nine MPs who violated the Conflict of Interest Act or Conflict of Interest Code for MPs.
The violators were Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Finance Minister Bill Morneau, Minister LeBlanc, Trade Minister Mary Ng, MP James Maloney (Etobicoke-Lakeshore, ON), MP Joe Peschisolido (Steveston-Richmond East, BC), MP Yasmin Ratansi (Don Valley East, ON), MP Anita Vandenbeld (Ottawa West-Nepean, ON) and MP Fergus.
