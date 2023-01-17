There is no evidence a federal ban on everyday plastic products will reduce plastic pollution, according to the Department of Environment. An internal report contradicted claims by Minister Steven Guilbeault that banning six types of single use plastics would make a “sustainable world," according to Blacklock's Reporter.
“Given data gaps in the current understanding of plastic waste it is challenging to draw conclusions about the relative impact of the initiative on plastic waste in Canada as a whole,” said a department report. Researchers acknowledged “accurate and comprehensive accounting of the total amount of diverted plastic waste as a result of initiative activities is not available.”
The plastics ban to be enforced effective this December 31 was introduced on a promise it would reduce the volume of landfilled plastic. “An accurate and comprehensive accounting of the total amount of diverted plastic waste is not available which limits the ability of this evaluation to assess the extent to which progress toward this outcome has been achieved,” said the report Horizontal Evaluation Of The Federal Leadership Towards Zero Plastic Waste In Canada Initiative.
Single Use Plastic Prohibition Regulations ban six types of plastic products: polystyrene food containers, cutlery, stir sticks, straws, grocery bags and six-pack rings. Use of alternatives will cost consumers $205 million next year while administration expenses to date total $64.4 million, by official estimate.
“We promised Canadians we would deliver a ban on certain harmful single use plastics,” Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said December 17. “We’re following through on that commitment.”
“We’re joining the global effort to reduce plastic pollution and protect our wildlife and habitats,” said Guilbeault. “There is a clear linkage between a world free of plastic pollution and a sustainable world.”
The report echoed research published in the March 2022 issue of the Marine Pollution Bulletin that the six types of plastics blacklisted in Canada were not the most commonly discarded plastic litter. “This ban fails to target litter categories that appear to make up most single use plastic litter found in Canada such as wrappers and bottle caps,” wrote Nova Scotia scientists at Dalhousie University and the Sable Island Institute.
“This study indicated current Canadian single use plastic measures are likely insufficient,” wrote researchers. The Marine Pollution Bulletin also noted a small number of food companies accounted for almost half of plastic litter: Nestlé, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Tim Hortons, Starbucks and McDonald’s.
“Understanding the main producers responsible for single use plastics in Canada through analysis of brand audit data will help to inform management approaches to reduce single use plastics and to mitigate marine litter,” said the Bulletin.
The newly-released report said the environment department did not know the scope of plastic litter at Canadian lakes, rivers and coastlines. “There is no clear estimate of the total amount of plastic waste in Canadian waters,” it said. “This makes it difficult, for example, to understand the relative impact of programs.”
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
“We’re joining the global effort to reduce plastic pollution and protect our wildlife and habitats,” said Guilbeault. ? ? ?
There is no "Global" effort . . . what is this uneducated weak minded zellot talking about? Most of the plastic debris in the oceans comes from 3 continents . . . Africa, Asia & India. They still dump garbage in fast running rivers & watch it disappear in the ocean.
If Guilbeault had any brains, he would be looking into what the Scandinavians are doing with recycled plastics . . . but he won't . . .
"In Scandinavia, a company called Quantafuel has been pioneering a process that turns plastic waste into brand new products including synthetic fuel.
The Norwegian company hopes to transform 19,000 metric tons of waste plastic into 15 million liters of low-carbon diesel and other synthetic oil products each year. What’s more, the process of turning waste plastic into fuel emits 90 percent less CO2 compared to traditional fuel production."
Woke virtue signaling isn't based on evidence.
I worked in Jasper National Park in the winter of 1990/1991, at that time the Park Wardens would give a fine for littering a single cigarette butt. The more litter, the larger the fine. Fast forward to 2001 - 2012 they stopped unless it was blatantly in front of them, likely because it wasn't tourism friendly, but who knows, they fell under federal jurisdiction. The amount of litter between the 2 separate periods was a marked difference. I once caught someone dumping litter out of their car in a hotel parking lot. I picked it up and handed it back through the window and asked if they did that in their own driveway?
How about we start policing our own litter and stop letting others litter in our own neighborhoods and keep the darned federal government out of our lives? The amount of Tim Hortons cups I see in ditches is shameful. This is our home, take some pride in it. It is one thing for Trudeau to dump sheet on us, but when it is us and our neighbors, shame on us.
Geebo is a complete wingnut and was installed as a slap in the face to Alberta. His boss is a vindictive soulless man who will do anything to retain power.
For god's sake people get out of the cities, leave your urban and rural hell holes and look around. Canadians are among the most responsible citizens in the world when it comes to pollution. As a result our forests and water ways quickly consume what little waste gets lost, our many many rivers are the cleanest in the world.
Canada not only had enforced pollution laws we also naturally sink far more carbon than we emit. We could be even more sustainable if we used our own energy to make our own products including plastic which can be made to break down at almost any rate we want.
Odd that the most sustainable country in the world is being targeted as though it is the worst. I wonder who would benefit from that?
More absolute incompetence on the part of this federal government.
Just transition is going to be another boondoggle if allowed to go through. ALL of the country will suffer. Alberta and Saskatchewan are making a stand against this incompetent, authoritarian federal government. The rest of the provinces need to wake up and get on board or this country will be lost.
