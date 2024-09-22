News

NO FLIGHTS FOR YOU: Feds measuring Canadians’ 'willingness' to pay green surtax or choose not to fly

Trudeau touts carbon tax while burning 40 tons of CO2 in one trip to San Fran
Trudeau touts carbon tax while burning 40 tons of CO2 in one trip to San Fran
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault
Governor General Mary Simon
Blacklock’s Reporter
green surtax on air tickets
take fewer flights
air travel budget
Omnibus public opinion research survey
Then-Commons Speaker Anthony Rota
Ambassador Catherine Stewart
Liberal-appointed Sen. Rosa Galvez

