NO FOOLING: Poll shows overwhelming opposition to MP pay raise as Mike Dawson refuses April 1 hike

A new national survey suggests Canadians are firmly opposed to members of Parliament pocketing another automatic pay hike, with strong backing for Conservative MP Mike Dawson’s decision to opt out.The poll, commissioned by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation and conducted by Leger, found 78% of Canadians support Dawson’s move to reject the scheduled April 1 salary increase. Just 15% oppose his decision, while 7% remain unsure.Among respondents who expressed a clear opinion, support for Dawson climbs to 84%.The survey also found broad resistance to the annual, built-in pay raise MPs receive each spring. Fully 80% of Canadians oppose MPs taking the increase this year, compared to 13% who support it and 8% who are undecided. Among decided respondents, opposition rises to 86%.Dawson, a Conservative backbencher, formally directed the government to ensure he does not receive the upcoming raise, instructing payroll administrators to make the necessary arrangements so he is excluded.Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, said the numbers send a clear message to Ottawa.“The poll shows that the overwhelming majority of Canadians stand with Dawson and oppose the upcoming politician pay raise,” Terrazzano said. “He may be alone on this issue in the House of Commons for now, but regular taxpayers across Canada are standing with him.”.MP salaries automatically increase every April 1. A backbench MP currently earns $209,800 annually. Cabinet ministers collect $309,700, while Prime Minister Mark Carney receives $419,600.According to estimates cited by the federation, this year’s raise would range from $8,800 to $17,600 depending on the position.Terrazzano argued the optics of a pay hike are particularly problematic at a time when Canadians are grappling with higher living costs and government warnings of fiscal restraint.“Prime Minister Mark Carney told Canadians to brace for ‘sacrifices,’ so the least politicians can do is stop stuffing their own wallets with more tax dollars,” he said. “If politicians want to be true champions for taxpayers, they must forcefully push to stop the MP pay raise.”The federation is calling on MPs from all parties to reject the increase and pressure the government to cancel the automatic adjustment altogether.