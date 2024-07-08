NO HOUSE FOR YOU: Liberals’ ‘modern’ housing solution doesn't include detached single-family homes

Housing Minister Sean Fraser in his housing design plans has done away with detached single family homes and determined Canadians will live in townhouses and walk-up apartments. The department has released its Housing Design Catalogue for builders and designers, per Blacklock’s Reporter. No designs for detached single family homes are welcome.“We need to build more homes, faster,” said Fraser in a statement. “The Housing Design Catalogue provides an opportunity to find modern day solutions to the housing challenges of today. I am excited to introduce standardized designs.”The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) in a notice to contractors sought standard blueprints intended for quick approval by municipalities. “The initial offering of the design will include designs for low-rise housing typologies that is focused on both infill and new build development scenarios,” said the notice.“Future iterations of the catalogue may expand to modular based construction and mid-rise housing types. However the designs being considered under the scope of this request are limited to low-rising housing.”Builders and architects were told to submit designs by August 7, with winners by December 31. Designs are not mandated for new construction but intended to “create new, simplified and accelerated channels for housing approvals and help build familiarity and comfort,” wrote CMHM.“More effort is needed. The Design Catalogue Initiative will serve as a tool,” reads the notice, asserting standard blueprints should save time and money by avoiding “lengthy planning and other regulatory approval processes and increasingly complex requirements for building design.”The Trudeau Liberals promised construction of 3.9 million new homes by 2031 in addition to routine housing starts that average some 240,000 a year. However, cabinet has yet to explain how it will achieve the target. Fraser earlier told reporters there are “a lot of details that we need to work out.”On May 21 at the Commons Transport Committee, Fraser was questioned by Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis, who pointed out the improbability of achieving the construction target. “Your government has set some pretty ambitious targets to build homes for Canadians,” said Lewis. “Your government’s goal is 3.9 million homes by 2031. That is 1.09 homes that must be built every minute. That’s 65 homes per hour.”Fraser promised he would restore housing affordability. “My view is people who would suggest a problem is impossible to solve shouldn’t try to interfere with the person who is trying to actually solve it,” he said. If your goal is to throw up obstacles every way, feel free.”“Have a field day. I want to solve the housing crisis. My goal is actually based on what I think it would take to solve it.”