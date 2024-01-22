No joke: Canadian MPs' salaries forecast to increase up to 4% on April 1, prime minister's to eclipse $400,000 per year

A new report from the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) forecasts a 4.2% increase in federal ministers’ salaries on April 1 2024. Each Member of Parliament would gain between $8,100 and $16,200. Canadian MPs give themselves a pay raise every April 1, a date Ottawa often simultaneously raises the carbon tax. The percentage of that increase is based on the average annual increase in union contracts with corporations that have more than 500 employees, which was at 4.2% in 2023, CTF wrote in a press release. The current annual salary for a sitting MP is $194,600, while a minister makes $287,400. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is paid $389,200. As of April, CFT estimates the numbers will be $202,700, $299,300 and $405,400, respectively. Statistics Canada lists the average annual salary for full-time workers at about $67,000. CTF Federal Director Franco Terrazzano pointed out former administrations have paused the pay increases and due to Canada’s whopping $1 trillion debt, Trudeau’s Liberal government should do the same. “The federal government is more than $1 trillion in debt, taxpayers are struggling to afford basic necessities and MPs don’t deserve raises, so this is the perfect time to stop rubberstamping the pay raises politicians give themselves every year,” Terrazzano said. “MPs stopped pay raises in the past and they should stop this year’s pay raise.”“MPs should know better than to give themselves raises while their constituents are worried about rising mortgage payments and are struggling to feed their families,” Terrazzano said. “It’s not rocket science: MPs should do the right thing and stop their upcoming pay raise.”In the past, Ottawa has halted the annual increase to help alleviate the federal budget when times were tough. Stephen Harper’s Conservative government implemented a pause on the pay increase from 2010 to 2013, in response to the 2008/09 recession. Trudeau, an MP at the time, spoke at a charitable event raising money for hospital beds in nursing homes in 2013, where he took home a $20,000 fee and refused to give it back when he was asked. .In 2020, under Trudeau’s administration, Conservatives and NDPs said they would support a pause in the pay increase because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Liberals were not willing to forgo their salary increase, per the Globe and Mail. MPs got a 2.1% raise that year.Trudeau’s salary has increased a total of $47,600 since the pandemic began.