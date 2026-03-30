NO JOKE: CTF urges Carney to scrap alcohol tax hike and MP pay raise ahead of April Fools Day

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is calling on Mark Carney to cancel a scheduled alcohol tax increase and automatic pay raise for members of Parliament set to take effect April 1, warning the measures will further strain Canadians already facing rising costs.“Politicians shouldn’t be taking more money out of Canadians’ pockets and stuffing more money into their own,” said Franco Terrazzano, the group’s federal director. “It looks like the government is planning another cruel April Fools’ joke on taxpayers: higher pay for politicians and higher taxes for the rest of us.”The federal government is set to raise alcohol excise taxes by 2% beginning April 1 under the so-called escalator tax, a policy first introduced in the 2017 federal budget that automatically increases taxes on beer, wine and spirits each year without a vote in Parliament.According to industry estimates, the latest increase will cost taxpayers roughly $41 million in 2026–27, adding to an estimated $1.6 billion in total costs since the policy was implemented.At the same time, MPs are also in line for their annual pay increase, which takes effect automatically each April 1. Current salaries see backbench MPs earning $209,800, cabinet ministers taking home $309,700 and the prime minister receiving $419,600 annually..The federation points to polling suggesting strong public opposition to the raise, with 80% of Canadians surveyed indicating they do not support the increase.“Carney’s alcohol tax hike will make life more expensive and make it harder for Canadian restaurants, breweries and pubs to survive,” Terrazzano said. “MPs are already paid nearly three times more than the average Canadian worker, plus they get expenses, a taxpayer-funded pension and other perks.”Automatic MP pay raises were previously suspended between 2010 and 2013, but have since resumed, drawing periodic criticism from taxpayer advocates.Terrazzano questioned how elected officials could justify taking higher salaries while imposing additional costs on Canadians already struggling with affordability.“How can MPs take another pay raise off the backs of their struggling constituents and still sleep at night?” he said.