The Halton District School Board (HDSB) is implementing dress requirements for teachers after an Oakville, ON, teacher wore large prosthetic breasts under revealing clothes.
“The HDSB’s commitment to human rights remains rooted in our core values and commitment to each and every student and staff who identifies as a member of an under-served and underrepresented group, and our approach is informed by opinions from leading employment law firms with human rights and equity advisors,” said HDSB Director of Education Curtis Ennis in a Wednesday statement.
“This commitment and approach will continue to be applied as the HDSB looks to fulfill this motion.”
The statement said HDSB trustees passed a motion requesting the director of education develop a professionalism policy outlining the school board’s expectations for staff, including the requirement to wear appropriate, professional clothing in the classroom, at a meeting on January 3. It said trustees requested the policy be presented in a report by March 1, with an interim report in February.
The HDSB sent out a memo to staff in November saying it does not want to restrict what staff can wear because it could lead to the district being sued.
“Update on the biologically male @HaltonDSB teacher whose work ensemble channels the Japanese porn niche known as Bakunyu (爆乳 = ‘exploding milk’): HDSB now concludes that imposing a dress code would result in ‘considerable liability,’ esp in regard to ‘the transgender community,’” said Quillette associate editor Jonathan Kay.
update on the biologically male @HaltonDSB teacher whose work ensemble channels the Japanese porn niche known as Bakunyū (爆乳 = “exploding milk”): HDSB now concludes that imposing a dress code would result in "considerable liability," esp in regard to "the transgender community" pic.twitter.com/ZSOiyVJnSH
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Took months for this to happen. If not for David Menzies (Rebel News) reporting on this, Halton school board would not have changed a thing.
