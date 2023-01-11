Kayla Lemieux

Kayla Lemieux

 Courtesy Files

The Halton District School Board (HDSB) is implementing dress requirements for teachers after an Oakville, ON, teacher wore large prosthetic breasts under revealing clothes. 

“The HDSB’s commitment to human rights remains rooted in our core values and commitment to each and every student and staff who identifies as a member of an under-served and underrepresented group, and our approach is informed by opinions from leading employment law firms with human rights and equity advisors,” said HDSB Director of Education Curtis Ennis in a Wednesday statement. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Took months for this to happen. If not for David Menzies (Rebel News) reporting on this, Halton school board would not have changed a thing.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.