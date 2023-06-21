No More Lockdowns Rodeo

Rodeo action 

 Courtesy Northcott Rodeo

The trial of Alberta rancher Ty Northcott and Northcott Rodeo for holding the No More Lockdowns Rodeo will proceed at the Red Deer Provincial Courthouse on Wednesday. 

“The right to rodeo alongside Alberta’s largest highway in protest against the harm of government lockdowns is protected by the Charter freedoms of expression, peaceful assembly, and association,” said Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms litigation director Marty Moore in a Wednesday press release. 

Tags

(3) comments

Goose
Goose

Is there any indication of when this will happen - "pending the release of the Alberta Court of King’s Bench decision in Ingram et al vs. Alberta."

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

Every single one of these charges are political to whip Canadians into submission.

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

The FACT that Outdoor Transmission of Covid was Zero and that Canada with their Insane Lockdowns and Closures managed to kill almost 5 Xs more citizens per Million than did Sweden.

What did Sweden do that worked so well? NOTHING . . . kids attended school, businesses remained open. No Covid Gestapo, no Economic Destruction.

But Swede did look after the Seniors & those with Health Issues . . . who practically made up all the victims of the Wuhan Flu.

This is a nonsense prosecution by Govt Lackies who ignore Science & Reality!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.