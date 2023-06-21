The trial of Alberta rancher Ty Northcott and Northcott Rodeo for holding the No More Lockdowns Rodeo will proceed at the Red Deer Provincial Courthouse on Wednesday.
“The right to rodeo alongside Alberta’s largest highway in protest against the harm of government lockdowns is protected by the Charter freedoms of expression, peaceful assembly, and association,” said Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms litigation director Marty Moore in a Wednesday press release.
“The continued legal defence of the Northcotts is part of the continued fight to protect Albertans’ fundamental freedoms.”
The Northcotts organized the No More Lockdowns Rodeo Rally near Bowden, AB, to protest against COVID-19 restrictions in 2021.
This event was held on a tract of land near Bowden after Alberta Health Services and RCMP forced Ty to move it from the Bowden Agricultural Society grounds. They put pressure on him and anyone associated with the event to try and force them not to go ahead.
“I don’t care what anyone else is doing for the next couple of days, I’m rodeoing,” he said.
Thousands came to the rodeo over the two days. Numerous speakers, including Ty, spoke out against lockdowns and the violations of Canadians’ rights and freedoms.
An RCMP officer served Ty and his wife Gail with three summonses about one week after the No More Lockdowns Rodeo.
They were ordered to appear in court in Red Deer to face charges under the Public Health Act.
He said he intended to plead not guilty.
The charge against Gail was dropped in October.
The court heard the Crown attorney’s evidence in the case in December, with closing arguments to continue at a later date. Constitutional arguments in the case are adjourned pending the release of the Alberta Court of King’s Bench decision in Ingram et al vs. Alberta.
At trial, the Crown gave evidence about 1,300 people were observed at the No More Lockdowns Rodeo. It did not provide any evidence of COVID-19 transmission from it.
(3) comments
Is there any indication of when this will happen - "pending the release of the Alberta Court of King’s Bench decision in Ingram et al vs. Alberta."
Every single one of these charges are political to whip Canadians into submission.
The FACT that Outdoor Transmission of Covid was Zero and that Canada with their Insane Lockdowns and Closures managed to kill almost 5 Xs more citizens per Million than did Sweden.
What did Sweden do that worked so well? NOTHING . . . kids attended school, businesses remained open. No Covid Gestapo, no Economic Destruction.
But Swede did look after the Seniors & those with Health Issues . . . who practically made up all the victims of the Wuhan Flu.
This is a nonsense prosecution by Govt Lackies who ignore Science & Reality!
