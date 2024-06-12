No records of environmental benefits from $8B green slush fund

No records have been kept on the environmental benefits of the Trudeau Liberals’ $8 billion Net Zero Accelerator program, the Department of Environment admitted Tuesday, per Blacklock’s Reporter. The 2021 initiative, dubbed the $8 billion slush fund, subsidizes factories that adapt to its environmental policies. Deputy Environment Minister Liberal Jean-François Tremblay told the Commons Public Accounts Committee any progress was unknown, while Conservatives expressed outrage in response to the lack of accountability.“You have no idea?” asked Tory MP Dan Mazier.“What is most frustrating, you are so flippant about it. You don’t even care.”Tremblay said he was unaware. “I think the question has to be asked of my colleagues at the Department of Industry, I am sorry,” said Tremblay.Mazier said taxpayers deserved answers. “Your minister in his mandate letter actually states, and here I will read it to you, ‘support the Minister of Industry in the implementation of the Net Zero Accelerator Initiative with the emphasis on ensuring investments drive industrial transition and significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions,’” said Mazier. “That is in his mandate letter. And you can’t tell me anything about the internal targets for $8 billion?”“The accountability is with the Department of Industry. We are there to support them. We are not there to speak on their behalf on their programs,” replied Tremblay. “Do you know the target?” asked Mazier. “I didn’t see those documents,” replied Tremblay.“Do you know the target?” Mazier asked again.“I don’t,” replied Tremblay.“Eight billion dollars, and you don’t know the emission reduction target for $8 billion?” asked Mazier.“I am telling you it is more appropriate for the Department of Industry to answer your questions about how they manage their programs, the objective of their programs and the result they expect,” replied Tremblay.“You are the top official in the Department of Environment responsible for emissions reductions and you don’t know the target?” asked Mazier. “I am telling you if they didn’t give the information it is not for me to reveal the information, whatever it is,” replied Tremblay.“Do you think Canadians deserve a right to know?” asked Mazier. “No comment. I am not even part of those discussions,” replied Tremblay. “You are the Deputy Minister of Environment?” asked Mazier. “I am the Deputy Minister of Environment and I am not responsible for all programs that are managed under the federal government,” replied Tremblay.“I do care,” said Tremblay.“Prove it. How many emissions? Was there even any target?” replied Mazier.“I also care about accountability,” said Tremblay. “Do you? So you would think the head cheese at the Department of Environment should absolutely know how many emissions are being reduced especially by an $8 billion program. Do you think you should be a little bit concerned about that?” replied Mazier.“This is not for me to comment on this and you know that,” replied Tremblay.Environment Commissioner Jerry DeMarco in an April 30 report said costs were exorbitant, as high as $523 per tonne of emission reductions. “The primary failure is for them to closely track the amount of emissions they are getting for each dollar they are spending,” said DeMarco at the time.He said the $8 billion subsidy represented “a very large outlay of taxpayer dollars for what I would say are relatively limited results” with the program largely benefiting multinational corporations. “It’s simple enough to dole out money but you need to do it in a way that creates value for money for taxpayers because ultimately it is taxpayers who are paying,” said DeMarco.