No survivors in Tennessee plant explosion

Officials have confirmed that there were no survivors after a massive explosion at an explosives plant in Centerville, Tennessee, early Friday morning. .Residents around the small community of just over 3,500 reported hearing the thunderous blast at around 7:45 Friday morning, and debris fell over half square mile around the plant. The explosion could reportedly be heard up to 15 miles away. The incident happened at the Accurate Energetic Systems plant, a manufacturer of military and commercial demolition equipment, including explosives. .There was initial hope that some of the missing 18 people would be recovered, but after an overnight search, police confirmed that of those reported missing, none had survived. .After an extensive search and rescue, Humphreys County sheriff, Chris Davis confirmed that none of the missing people had been found alive. .The owner of the plant, Accurate Energetic Systems or AES, released a statement on Friday calling the explosion a " tragic accident" and that, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, coworkers, and community members affected by this incident.” According to the Hickman county mayor, Jim Bates, the plant employed around 80 people and covered an area of around 1,300 acres in the rural area surrounding Centerville. .Tennessee Senator, Kerry Roberts, said that the company is well-renowned in the community as a good employer and remarked that "It is a well-loved company in the area, this is going to have a devastating impact on quite a few families.”.A detachment from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is set to arrive today to lead the investigation, along with the surrounding police departments and the FBI. The cause of the incident is still unknown, with the investigation ongoing into what caused the explosion.