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UPDATED: 'NO TO THE NINE': Carney urges Albertans to vote against independence and for ‘diversity’

Alex MacWilliam, president of the Bridgeland-Riverside Community Association (left), Bradley Lafortune, executive director of Public Interest Alberta, Prime Minster Mark Carney and Corey Hogan, Liberal MP, in Calgary on October 15, 2026.
Alex MacWilliam, president of the Bridgeland-Riverside Community Association (left), Bradley Lafortune, executive director of Public Interest Alberta, Prime Minster Mark Carney and Corey Hogan, Liberal MP, in Calgary on October 15, 2026. WS/David Wiechnik
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Diversity
Thomas Lukaszuk
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Mark Carney
Alberta Independence
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Alberta referendum 2026
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