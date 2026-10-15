UPDATED: 'NO TO THE NINE': Carney urges Albertans to vote against independence and for ‘diversity’

Alex MacWilliam, president of the Bridgeland-Riverside Community Association (left), Bradley Lafortune, executive director of Public Interest Alberta, Prime Minster Mark Carney and Corey Hogan, Liberal MP, in Calgary on October 15, 2026. WS/David Wiechnik