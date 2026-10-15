UPDATED: 'NO TO THE NINE': Carney urges Albertans to vote against independence and for ‘diversity’

CALGARY — Prime Minister Mark Carney urged Albertans to vote “no to nine” as he was greeted by federalist supporters eager to shake his hand and take photos when he arrived at a Calgary park Thursday morning to campaign for Alberta to remain part of Confederation.“We are stronger together and Canada’s worth fighting for,” Carney told the several dozen community members and Public Interest Alberta volunteers gathered outside the Bridgeland-Riverside Community Association..Many of Carney’s supporters held up signs opposing the referendum questions, with slogans such as “Just No. Vote No. Vote Remain” and “Enough. Let’s move forward.”“There couldn’t be a worse time for this referendum — it’s a dangerous and divided world,” Carney said.“We’re making ourselves stronger as a country, stronger as Albertans. Why? So we can live our lives how we want. We can have the diversity in this province, and we take care of each other, and we grow together. In order to do that, for the youth of this great province, we need to get people out to vote.”.He argued Alberta’s strength was tied to its place within Canada, noting roughly 30% of Alberta’s residents were born and educated in other provinces before they headed west in search of opportunities.“They come here, they're top,” he said.“It creates opportunity throughout this province.”The prime minister concluded his brief speech by thanking the volunteers for their efforts and urging them to encourage Albertans to cast their ballots in Monday’s referendum.“We need to get people out to vote,” he said.“Thank you for what you’ve already done. Thank you [for] what you’re gonna do in the next few days... And no to the nine.”.After hearing the prime minister’s message, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith took to social media platform X later in the day, saying that while she and Carney have found common ground on a variety of subjects in the last 18 months, she feels that "he has yet to fully understand just how damaging the open-border policies of his predecessor were.""Those policies caused Canada’s cost of living to skyrocket, overwhelmed our social services, and made homes and jobs unattainable for thousands of young Canadians,"Smith stated. "That’s why I’m encouraging Albertans to vote ‘yes to the rest’ to give our government a strong mandate to take more control over our immigration system, so that we can prioritize economic migrants, put Albertans first for jobs, and ensure Albertans’ social services are sustainable." Carney is expected to attend a rally held by former Alberta deputy premier Thomas Lukaszuk and his Forever Canadian group, which has been campaigning for Alberta to remain in Canada, Thursday night at Calgary’s BMO Centre.