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'NO WORDS': Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen reflects on historic Artemis II mission

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen.
Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen.Youtube screenshot via NASA
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Nasa
Canadian Space Agency
Space
Space Agency
Jeremy Hansen
Artemis Mission
Spaceflight
Artemis Program
Space Travel
Artemis II mission

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