Noah, Oliver, Theodore top BC's list of most popular baby names in 2025

It has been revealed that Noah topped British Columbia's list of most popular baby names in 2025.It was followed by Oliver, Theodore, Liam, Olivia, Charlotte, Jack, Henry, Sophia, and James.According to BC's Vital Statistics Agency, while Noah was the most popular name in 2022 and 2023, it was eclipsed in 2024 by Oliver.For decades, the agency has been tracking names of newborns, though only those that are registered by five or more couples are listed.Elsewhere in Canada, the list is surprisingly similar. In Ontario, for example, the top three boy names were Noah, Liam, and Theodore, while for girls it was Olivia, Charlotte, and Sophia.Other provinces are set to release their data in early January.