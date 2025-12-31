News

Noah, Oliver, Theodore top BC's list of most popular baby names in 2025

A total of 41,557 babies were born in the province this year.
Noah, Oliver, Theodore top BC's list of most popular baby names in 2025
Source: Unsplash
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bc
British Columbia
baby names

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news