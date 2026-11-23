CALGARY — A Calgary company plans to use its own natural gas generators to power an artificial intelligence data centre near Hanna, Alberta. Nasdaq-listed Nocera has signed a binding letter of intent to spend about US$22 million for a 44% stake in the developer, BitRock Ltd., with all proceeds going toward construction of the first phase.BitRock plans to install four prefabricated modules on a 37-acre industrial site. Together, the modules would support 10 megawatts of computing equipment. Customers would supply their own servers, while BitRock would provide electricity, space and day-to-day operations. BitRock says it owns the generating equipment, holds the permits to generate and supply electricity, and has signed memoranda of understanding with prospective customers..Alberta proposes 600-metre buffer for AI data centres, new water standards.“Power is the scarce asset in AI infrastructure, and BitRock is built around its own,” said Andrew Teng, Nocera’s Asia director.The agreement, signed November 19, would value BitRock at about US$50 million after the share purchase and give Nocera the right to appoint directors.Funding remains subject to due diligence, a definitive agreement and required approvals.BitRock says the site could eventually support about 200 megawatts of computing equipment.It plans to expand in 10-megawatt increments as customer demand warrants, with each phase requiring separate financing.