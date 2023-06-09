EPCOR is advising all residents in Canmore and surrounding communities Harvie Heights and Deadman’s Flats to limit their water use.
This includes watering lawns, gardens, trees, or shrubs; spring cleaning with water from a hose or tap; washing cars; doing laundry; and filling hot tubs and pools, according to a Friday press release.
The release said facilities using water to meet health code standards, such as hospitals and other healthcare providers and restaurants, are exempt from the measures. Businesses using water to deliver a product or service which is life sustaining for people, animals, and plants are exempt.
Due to hot temperatures and an increase in demand, water levels in the Peaks of Grassi Reservoir are below 50%. EPCOR is asking for reduced water use until reservoir levels are above at least 60%, which could take until Monday at the earliest.
The release went on to say tap water remains safe to use and drink at this time. It said efforts to balance pressures across the water system might stir up sediment in the pipes, which could result in cloudy water at the taps.
Permitted essential water use includes for drinking and household activities such as cooking or personal cleaning. Residents are asked to take short showers instead of baths, hand wash dishes, reduce frequency of toilet flushing, and turn off the tap while brushing their teeth or shaving.
The release acknowledged every drop of water saved helps to ensure enough of it is available for firefighting and drinking. Information for customers on water efficiency can be found on the EPCOR website.
Town of Canmore indoor recreation facilities are not affected by the restriction and will remain open as scheduled. If that changes, an update will be provided.
Failure to follow the measures will result in residents first being informed of the situation and water service being disconnected if cooperation is not met. People who have questions about these measures can contact EPCOR at (403) 609-6400.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
