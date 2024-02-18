Non-profit ranks Canada third-worst in persecution of Christians

A non-profit says only the US and UK have had more anti-Christian events among Western nations in a count that excludes church fires.The ranking was made in a 42-page report by the Family Research Council’s Center for Religious Liberty. Arielle Del Turco, author of the report and director of the center, expressed her concerns in a press release.“These stories are alarming and show the diverse ways Western governments — which ought to be the standard bearers for upholding freedom of religion and expression — are undermining the fundamental human right to religious freedom," Del Turco said.“This report serves as a warning about how basic freedoms can erode even in Western democracies,” she said, adding, "religious freedom must be protected at home so that we may also defend religious freedom across the globe and stand up for the persecuted.”The report, titled, Free to Believe? The Intensifying Intolerance Toward Christians in the West, documented 168 incidents of persecution or discrimination against Christians in 16 countries between 2019 and 2023.The US was worst with 58 incidents of Christian persecution, followed by the UK with 43 and Canada with 36 cases. The US has 331 million people, the UK 67 million people and Canada 40 million people.The authors of the report say their work is "a warning call" to highlight “factors contributing to Western governments’ violations of Christians’ religious freedom.”Most cases recorded in 2020 and 2021 were related to COVID-19 restrictions, as many church leaders were fined for holding in-person services during lockdowns or because Christians lost their jobs for refusing to take COVID-19 shots due to moral and religious objections.A secondary theme was Christians being fired, fined, arrested or even imprisoned for speaking out against the (sexual minority) or abortion agendas or for praying or preaching in public.During the COVID-19 pandemic, churches across Canada were shut down by governments who deemed them “non-essential.” Some who opposed the mandates and held church services were fined or even jailed.The report counted a total of 16 instances in which churches were targetted for holding in-person services, including multiple arrests and imprisonments for Pastor Artur Pawlowski of Calgary.In February 2022, Pawlowski was arrested for the fifth time by an undercover SWAT team just before he was slated to speak at a Freedom Convoy protest taking place in Coutts, AB. Pawlowski was imprisoned for three months.Sixteen-year-old Josh Alexander was suspended and then expelled from his Catholic school in Renfrew, Ontario, for quoting Genesis to combat (sexual minority) ideology. Despite multiple arrests, Alexander continues to participate in rallies and protests, often wearing a red “Save Canada” hat.Alberta pastor Derek Reimer was removed by force from a public library last year after protesting at a “drag queen story time” event targetting children, at which he said “homosexuality is a sin.” Reimer was subsequently arrested then released on bail for protesting the event. Reimer was arrested later that month after appearing to breach his bail conditions by protesting a new Calgary bylaw that bans demonstrations against “drag queen story time” or other sexual minority events at public facilities.The report did not count the 97 church burnings that have taken place across Canada since 2021.Founded in 1983, Family Research Council is a nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to articulating and advancing a family-centered philosophy of public life.