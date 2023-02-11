The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) shot down another "high-altitude airborne object" that was flying over the Canadian Yukon on Saturday.
"To the best of our knowledge, this was the first time that NORAD operation has downed an aerial object," Defence Minister Anita Anand (Oakville, ON) said during a press conference on Saturday night.
Anand said the "small, cylindrical object" had illegally entered Canadian airspace and was flying at about 40,000 feet when Canadian F-18s and US F-22s were scrambled.
Anand said the object, which posed a "reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight," was shot down at around 3:40 p.m. by an F-22.
A Lockheed CP-140 Aurora is currently in the air attempting to locate and recover the debris.
"I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, QC) said shortly after it was downed. "I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object."
I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object.
The Canadian government was first alerted to the object late Friday night when it was travelling through Alaska. But according to Anand, pilots had to wait until daylight emerged to shoot it down because they needed a clear visual of it.
In response to a question by a reporter on whether the object was "non-terrestrial" and "out of this world," Anand reiterated that it was cylindrical in size and smaller than the balloon the US shot down over South Carolina last week.
"That is the information that we are working with right now. But with further analysis, we will be able to provide you with more details," she said.
Anand also refused to state whether the object was a balloon, saying she will "wait for the reports that I will be getting relating to the analysis of the debris."
This comes just one day after the US military shot down a "high-altitude object" over Alaska. Officials said the object was about the size of a small car and was flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet. Officials said they were concerned that the object posed a danger to civilian flights.
Last week, the US Air Force also shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. China maintained that the balloon was being used for civilian meteorological and other scientific purposes, and had accidentally strayed into US airspace.
Editor's note: a previous version of this story stated that Canada deployed F-15s to take down the object. This is incorrect; Canada launched its F-18s.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(20) comments
General Macgregor talks about the Balloon nonsense and the Ukraine corruption . . .
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Ld10ZAlh20
Looks like the Western Standard is starting to follow the main stream media in not checking facts before printing or the Defence Minister is as stupid as the rest of the Liebrals in Ottawaaaa. Kanada does not have F-15s as stated in the article.
CBC reports that an reliable undisclosed informant ( so it must be true) that Justin Trudeau led a contingent of American and Canadian troops and almost single handedly captured the 300 Chinese trucker supporters as they emerged from the downed car sized balloon.
[lol]
Exactly Cosmo! This is a test to see how many people have started questioning 'authorities'. They'll gauge the number of useful idiots commenting on the threat by reading comments and posts online, then decide on their next move toward the New World Order. Geez - doesn't anyone understand how psy-ops work?
CBC has spotted Trudeau in the bush near Keno carrying a Mendicino seized weapon wearing designer Hally Hansens hunting for the offending birthday party balloon.
Let me translate Trudeaus comment "I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace,"
“I begged everyone I knew to find something to shoot down so I could look like a leader, and then I begged the US to shoot down whatever it was that was flying around the north”
How are they going to spin a mandatory “vaccine” from this one ?
The alien herpes isn't just an STD, it can spread via aerosol droplets! Get your vaccine now, stop the spread of alien herpes!
When the mainstream media starts putting out stories watch for the propaganda and agenda angles. Of course we know that serious surveillance is done with satellites. We know that weapons would be launched via missiles, submarines, or smuggled and planted at a location.
So why balloons? Why are they trying to stir up a story that these balloons are being launched and sent here with malicious purpose? Maybe a part of their plan is to have one blamed on entering populated areas and releasing "covid-23" or some other bioweapon. This could be the justification they will use for war, lockdowns of the population, forced death shots, and the full implementation of Agenda 2030/great reset.
Those moronic bast*rds better have not shot down Cupid!
I don't believe one single solitary word that comes out of this communist governments mouth.
It's a fn clown show to make us think that Trudeau and Biden are protecting us! Don't fall for anything they say!
Attack Of The Balloons!
As anyone with more than a few brain cells knows, high altitude spying and surveillance is done with satellites. Also the technology exists for dropping weapons that is far more accurate, efficient, reliable, and quicker than balloons. I do not think anybody has anything to fear from this 1910s technology.
This balloons cr@p is just to change the news cycle from the recently story that broke that reveals that the Biden Administration blew up the Nord Stream II pipeline.
Seeing the pathetic joke "Castreau" boasting on how he had some unidentified flying object shot down is just too much.
Wow, you should work in intelligence for the CAF!
[thumbup][tongue_smile]
This is all a diversion man . . . while the media is full of this nonsense they are not talking about the Biden Family Corruption, The Failing War in Ukraine, the many investigations in Congress or the collapsing Western Economies.
A Chinese hypersonic missile could deliver tactical weapons likely undetected to the North American continent . . . what would China Joe Biden & our Crime Minister do then?
The problem with the US Military they are led by "Wokies" like Milley & Austin . . . Canada's leaders are no better . . .
You can’t believe anything any Trudeau infected government official or Trudeau infected MSM says
They are all evil liars 100% of the time
Probably looking to work a “vaccine” angle on this somehow
Lol
“I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace.”
LOL. I feel so safe with the compromised-part-time-drama-teacher at the helm..
Can all this just be made up, hard to know these days....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.