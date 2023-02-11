Anita Anand
Courtesy of Screengrab

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) shot down another "high-altitude airborne object" that was flying over the Canadian Yukon on Saturday.

"To the best of our knowledge, this was the first time that NORAD operation has downed an aerial object," Defence Minister Anita Anand (Oakville, ON) said during a press conference on Saturday night.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(20) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

General Macgregor talks about the Balloon nonsense and the Ukraine corruption . . .

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Ld10ZAlh20

Report Add Reply
npbra
npbra

Looks like the Western Standard is starting to follow the main stream media in not checking facts before printing or the Defence Minister is as stupid as the rest of the Liebrals in Ottawaaaa. Kanada does not have F-15s as stated in the article.

Report Add Reply
Hunter1
Hunter1

CBC reports that an reliable undisclosed informant ( so it must be true) that Justin Trudeau led a contingent of American and Canadian troops and almost single handedly captured the 300 Chinese trucker supporters as they emerged from the downed car sized balloon.

Report Add Reply
Matthew Horwood Staff
Matthew Horwood

[lol]

Report Add Reply
PenPen
PenPen

Exactly Cosmo! This is a test to see how many people have started questioning 'authorities'. They'll gauge the number of useful idiots commenting on the threat by reading comments and posts online, then decide on their next move toward the New World Order. Geez - doesn't anyone understand how psy-ops work?

Report Add Reply
Maloneisright
Maloneisright

CBC has spotted Trudeau in the bush near Keno carrying a Mendicino seized weapon wearing designer Hally Hansens hunting for the offending birthday party balloon.

Report Add Reply
carole
carole

Let me translate Trudeaus comment "I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace,"

“I begged everyone I knew to find something to shoot down so I could look like a leader, and then I begged the US to shoot down whatever it was that was flying around the north”

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

How are they going to spin a mandatory “vaccine” from this one ?

Report Add Reply
Forgettable
Forgettable

The alien herpes isn't just an STD, it can spread via aerosol droplets! Get your vaccine now, stop the spread of alien herpes!

Report Add Reply
Cosmo Kramer
Cosmo Kramer

When the mainstream media starts putting out stories watch for the propaganda and agenda angles. Of course we know that serious surveillance is done with satellites. We know that weapons would be launched via missiles, submarines, or smuggled and planted at a location.

So why balloons? Why are they trying to stir up a story that these balloons are being launched and sent here with malicious purpose? Maybe a part of their plan is to have one blamed on entering populated areas and releasing "covid-23" or some other bioweapon. This could be the justification they will use for war, lockdowns of the population, forced death shots, and the full implementation of Agenda 2030/great reset.

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

Those moronic bast*rds better have not shot down Cupid!

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

I don't believe one single solitary word that comes out of this communist governments mouth.

Report Add Reply
Drax
Drax

It's a fn clown show to make us think that Trudeau and Biden are protecting us! Don't fall for anything they say!

Report Add Reply
Cosmo Kramer
Cosmo Kramer

Attack Of The Balloons!

As anyone with more than a few brain cells knows, high altitude spying and surveillance is done with satellites. Also the technology exists for dropping weapons that is far more accurate, efficient, reliable, and quicker than balloons. I do not think anybody has anything to fear from this 1910s technology.

This balloons cr@p is just to change the news cycle from the recently story that broke that reveals that the Biden Administration blew up the Nord Stream II pipeline.

Seeing the pathetic joke "Castreau" boasting on how he had some unidentified flying object shot down is just too much.

Report Add Reply
Matthew Horwood Staff
Matthew Horwood

Wow, you should work in intelligence for the CAF!

Report Add Reply
Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

[thumbup][tongue_smile]

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

This is all a diversion man . . . while the media is full of this nonsense they are not talking about the Biden Family Corruption, The Failing War in Ukraine, the many investigations in Congress or the collapsing Western Economies.

A Chinese hypersonic missile could deliver tactical weapons likely undetected to the North American continent . . . what would China Joe Biden & our Crime Minister do then?

The problem with the US Military they are led by "Wokies" like Milley & Austin . . . Canada's leaders are no better . . .

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

You can’t believe anything any Trudeau infected government official or Trudeau infected MSM says

They are all evil liars 100% of the time

Probably looking to work a “vaccine” angle on this somehow

Lol

Report Add Reply
G K
G K

“I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace.”

LOL. I feel so safe with the compromised-part-time-drama-teacher at the helm..

Report Add Reply
dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

Can all this just be made up, hard to know these days....

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.