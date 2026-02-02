North Huron council warned over banning public recordings and removing residents

The Municipality of North Huron has received a legal warning calling for the immediate repeal of a by-law that bans the public from recording council meetings and for the reversal of a 60-day ban on two local residents.

The warning, issued by lawyers funded by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, follows a January 15, 2026 council meeting where Ontario Provincial Police were called to remove two residents after one was seen recording the proceedings on a phone.

Neither individual was accused of any disruptive behaviour, yet both were barred from attending council meetings for two months.

The Justice Centre argues that the by-law violates section 2(b) of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which guarantees freedom of expression and freedom of the press.

Constitutional lawyer Darren Leung said the decision infringes on citizens’ right to record and publish matters of public interest, a principle repeatedly affirmed by Canadian courts.