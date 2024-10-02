North Van RCMP hunting sex attackers

North Vancouver RCMP have issued a public warning following three reported sexual assaults in the Lower Lonsdale area last month. Authorities are urging witnesses to come forward and help identify the suspect or suspects involved in the attacks.The first assault occurred on September 9, at approximately 9:00 p.m. A woman walking in the 300 block of East Keith Rd. was groped by a man riding an electric bicycle.The suspect, is described as a Caucasian male, 5-ft., 11-ins. with a muscular build, was wearing baggy shorts and a peach-coloured tank top. Despite efforts from two bystanders who chased the suspect westbound, the man has not yet been identified. Investigators are seeking those two witnesses, a man and a woman, to assist in the case.The second assault was reported on September 19, just before 2:00 p.m., on the Spirit Trail near the 600 block of East First St. A female victim was walking when she was also groped from behind by a suspect on an electric bicycle. The suspect was last seen heading westbound. Investigators have released CCTV footage of the suspect, hoping the public can help identify him. .The third incident took place on September 23 at 8:45 p.m., when a woman running southbound on the west side of the 700 block of Chesterfield Ave. was groped from behind by a man walking behind her. The suspect, described as a South Asian male in his 30s, 6 ft., with an athletic build, was last seen running eastbound toward Victoria Park. He was wearing a dark sleeveless shirt, dark shorts, and over-ear headphones.“Investigators are working diligently on all three cases,” said Const. Mansoor Sahak, Media Relations Officer for North Vancouver RCMP. “Although there are similarities in the incidents, we’re not ruling out the possibility of three different suspects.”The RCMP is urging anyone with information about these assaults to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311, quoting file #2024-19636. For those wishing to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).