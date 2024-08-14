North Van RCMP seeking suspect after senior assaulted in local park

North Vancouver RCMP are seeking a suspect who fled the scene after allegedly assaulting a senior at a local park.The 80-year-old victim had just entered Dudley Place Playground at 2645 Newmarket Dr. with his dog when he was pushed to the ground and beaten.According to police, the incident took place around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday July 27. The senior was walking in the neighbourhood when he made his way into the small park to dispose of his dog's waste in a garbage can. There are numerous signs in and around the park alerting potential users that dogs are not allowed, and it was the fact that the victim brought his pet that "upset the suspect." The man approached the victim from behind and allegedly proceeded to tackle him to the ground and assault him.Police explained that at that point, "nearby witnesses intervened to stop the assault from continuing further." Paramedics and police were called and showed up on the scene a short time later, however by the time they arrived the suspect had fled the scene. .He was caught on a resident's security camera running north up Thorncliffe Dr. with a child on a bicycle in front of him. Meanwhile, the victim was transported to hospital to have his injuries tended to."There really shouldn't be any reason for assaulting anybody," Media Relations Officer Const. Mansoor Sahak said, per Global News. "The right thing to do would be to call police, or the bylaw department, or whatever the dispute over is."He noted that the force is giving the suspect the opportunity to "come forward and provide his version of the events."Anyone with information about the attack has been urged to contact the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311. The case number is 24-15071.