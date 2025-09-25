Northback plans to resubmit controversial Grassy Mountain mine proposal for approval

Four years after Alberta regulators rejected the proposal for a controversial coal mine in the Crowsnest Pass, the company behind it is back with a new plan.Northback Holdings Corp., a subsidiary of Australian mining giant Hancock Prospecting, plans to resubmit a revised plan for the Grassy Mountain coal project to the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER).Smaller in scope, with new environmental safeguards, the new plan scales back the mine’s footprint by 40%, and reduces the projected output of metallurgical — steel-making — coal to 2.5 million tonnes each year, down from the original estimate of 4.5 million tonnes..The company says it has spent the past four years addressing the issues that led to the project’s rejection, including risks to water quality and fish habitat.“A lot of companies, after the original decision, may have just walked away,” Northback CEO Mike Young told the Globe and Mail.“From the day of that decision, the company turned its mind to, ‘Well, what would it take to actually get this approved?’”The new plan includes a multi-tier water management strategy to prevent selenium contamination and reduce water consumption.Waste material will no longer be dumped at nearby Gold Creek — a key point of contention in the original proposal — but returned to the mine pit.Grassy Mountain was previously mined until the 1960s, leaving behind remnants of the coal industry in the area to this day.The Crowsnest Pass community itself has long been defined by coal — and divided by it.In a 2024 non-binding referendum held last year, 72% of locals supported the mine.Supporters see the project as a chance to revive well-paying jobs and curb the outflow of young workers to neighbouring BC, where mines continue to operate, such as a major one at nearby Sparwood.“It’s not pristine wilderness,” Carmen Linderman of the pro-development group Citizens Supportive of Crowsnest Coal said of Grassy Mountain.“It’s an unreclaimed site with some of the world’s highest-quality metallurgical coal. Mining would bring mortgage-paying jobs — not just truck driving, but electricians, accountants, and health workers. That’s what keeps young people here.”.Industry groups say the project is an example of coal mining adapting to modern expectations.“The revised Grassy Mountain Project demonstrates how Canada’s metallurgical coal sector is evolving to deliver both economic opportunity and strong environmental safeguards,” said Robin Campbell, president of the Coal Association of Canada, in a statement to the Western Standard.“It is clear Northback has listened carefully and addressed the concerns raised in the last application, strengthening environmental measures and community commitments. An important part of this proposal is the opportunity to restore land that has sat unreclaimed for decades — turning it into a productive, responsibly managed landscape for the future. Projects like this are critical to strengthening Canada's role in supplying responsibly mined steelmaking coal to world markets, while creating jobs and prosperity here at home.”However, critics such as local ranchers, the Municipality of Ranchland, and high-profile voices like musician Corb Lund have raised alarms about the mine’s location, but others, such as Lucas Michalsky — also a local rancher whose family has been in the area for four generations — believe the project can only benefit current and future generations in the Pass..Northback’s controversial Grassy Mountain coal project approved after heated public hearings.“If Northback comes in and cleans it up? Perfect," Michalsky said of the Grassy Mountain site.Michalsky — who also runs a local electrical services company and has worked in mines himself — points to the financial reality of ranching as another reason to support energy development in the area.“You can’t really just make a living off the land unless you’re a billionaire, and by the time you’re done running cattle, you’ll be a millionaire,” he said.“My first job was in the mine[s] — that’s what allowed me to build a life here.”If the project goes ahead, Northback estimates it will create 300–400 permanent jobs and up to 600 during construction, prioritizing local hires and members of the Piikani First Nation.Still, some locals remain wary of both the environmental risks and the cost of possible division among a historically tight-knit community.“There are people that aren’t for the mine, but I don’t see them being treated with disdain,” Linderman said.“This project is being watched not just here, but across Alberta. If the regulatory process doesn’t go ahead, it scares away investment.”.Northback awaits AER decision as opposition to Grassy Mountain shifts\n.However, Michalsky says locals trust Northback more than critics — most of whom aren’t from the area — give them credit for.“Everybody [I've met] that works at Northback is from Alberta,” he stated, thanking the company for investing in the area.“There are no Canadian investors that want to invest in Canada... Canadian businesses invest outside of Canada.“Nobody gave a s**t about the Crowsnest Pass until we tried to do better [for ourselves]. Now we finally have a chance to build something here, and people outside the community are angry about it.”The company says it has already spent between $150 and $170 million on local contractors, vendors, and payroll since the beginning of the project and before construction has even commenced.The new proposal comes as the economic outlook for metallurgical coal prices remains uncertain.Prices have fallen sharply over the past year, as S&P Global reported U.S. benchmark prices at US$172 per tonne in May, down 43% from highs in late 2023.Even so, Young has faith that long-term demand will support the project.He predicts coal supply shortages in the 2030s as fewer new mines come online, which means Grassy Mountain's product will be more in demand going forward. “We have a constant stream of Asian steel mills and traders asking, ‘When are you going to get into production? Because we want your product,’” he said..Due to a high level of spam content being posted, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.