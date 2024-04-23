Northern Alberta school bus crash sends five kids, two adults to hospital

A crash involving a truck and a school bus sent seven people to hospital Monday morning in Valleyview.RCP said the crash happened at 8:07 a.m. on Hwy. 43 near Williamson Park Road, 300 km northwest of Edmonton. Ultimately, 2 adults and 5 children were transported to the hospital with various injuries. Fortunately, all individuals have since been treated and released.Investigations into the collision have revealed that the school bus proceeded across Hwy. 43 after stopping at Williamson Park Road. Subsequently, the vehicle was struck by an east-bound truck.As a result of the investigation, the driver of the bus has been issued one violation ticket for failing to proceed when safe after stopping. Additionally, another violation was issued under the Commercial Vehicle Safety Regulation.